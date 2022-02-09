CBN: Boosting local production with 100 for 100 Policy

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s unveiling of the first set of firms to benefit from its 100 for 100 Policy on Production and Productivity (PPP) last week should go a long way in helping to convince cynics that the apex bank’s interventions in the real sector are yielding results, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

Given the lingering cynicism in some quarters about the benefits of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s real sector interventions, it is quite possible that although the guidelines for implementation of the apex bank’s 100 for 100 Policy on Production and Productivity (PPP) released on November 1, clearly stated that the regulator would publish all intervention under the policy, there were still a few doubters out there who thought it would not live up to the promise.

However, the formal launch of the policy by the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, last Monday, as well as the bank’s release of the list of the 28 companies that are the first set of beneficiaries of the initiative, on Wednesday, must have shut up a lot of the CBN’s critics.

Indeed, while the CBN already had several intervention projects in the real sector before it introduced the 100 for 100 Policy on Production and Productivity (PPP), the consensus among analysts is that the bank’s latest initiative seems to be the most radical of all the programmes it has launched to try to boost local production and tackle the country’s import dependence challenge that is primarily responsible for the weak naira.

Interestingly, Emefiele had first announced the plan to introduce the 100 for 100 policy during the launch of the CBN’s digital currency, known as the e-Naira on October 25. He pointed out that by promoting local production, the policy was the best and most sustainable way to address naira exchange issues – whether in hard currency or digital eNaira.

He said: “Working through banks, the financial instrument( 100 for 100 policy) will be available to their customers in critical areas to boost the production and productivity, and to immediately transform and jumpstart the productive base of the economy. “After these 100 projects by companies in the first hundred days from November 1, we will take the next 100 companies

projects for another 100 days beginning February 1, 2022, and then another 100 companies for another 100 days beginning from May 1, 2022.”

Also, speaking at the unveiling of the first batch of beneficiaries of the initiative last week, Emefiele said projects under the policy were expected to create over 20,000 direct and indirect jobs across multiple sectors of the economy, as well as generate close to $125.80 million in foreign exchange earnings.

He also announced that the companies (comprising 14 from the manufacturing sector, 12 from agricultural sector and two healthcare firms) had passed the screening process under the policy and had secured total funding of N23.20 billion.

The CBN governor said: “For this first cycle of the initiative ending today, 243 applications valued at N321.06 billion, spread over key sectors such as agriculture, energy, healthcare, manufacturing, and services sectors were submitted on the portal. “After much engagement, 79 applications were received from banks, valued at N121.87 billion, for projects in six sectors, namely agriculture, energy, healthcare, manufacturing, mining, and services sectors.

“The requests were carefully screened and scrutinised against a set-out selection criteria, which is categorised into: Production efficiency and scalability; local content capacity; job creation and human capital development; operating sector relevance; and potential contribution to economic growth.”

He urged all prospective investors to take advantage of the huge opportunities provided for investment in the real sector under the policy and approach their banks to submit their applications for participation in the programme.

“We should also think of the best ways to diversify our foreign exchange earnings base in the country and we think that Nigeria with all the opportunities and potentials, there is the need for us to look into export stimulation again in Nigeria.

“There are so many products in Nigeria and I mean finished products that end up in different markets in different parts of the world but unfortunately we find that those companies that produce those goods here in Nigeria do not earn the foreign exchange for those items that get exported out of the country.

Again, I will like to use the word that we suspect that may have been illegally exported and that is why those companies are not getting the FX revenue.

“We will be engaging the banks at the next Bankers’ Committee to see to how we will make sure that all export transactions are properly recorded, and that proceeds coming to help to boost even our export earnings and support local production,” Emefiele said.

He further stated: “For those seeking to invest in new greenfield or existing brownfield projects, the bank will continue to provide all the needed support, both in naira and dollars specifically for the importation of plants and equipment to actualize these investments.

“It is pertinent to point out that the foreign exchange support will be solely for the importation of spares, plants and equipment needed to increase production capacities of these companies.

“Let me emphasise that our mission through this initiative is to ensure that priority is accorded to companies who display verifiable progress in our import’s substitution and job creation drive. Consequently, we would soon unveil a new FX bidding regime that is market driven and supports companies that accord utmost priority for our local production and job creation drive.”

Although only the first batch of beneficiary companies under the policy have been unveiled, most analysts have lauded the CBN’s decision to introduce the initiative. For instance, commending CBN on the policy, analysts at CSL Research stated that initiative will support the au- thorities’ focus on driving innovation, especially given that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement presents a good opportunity for the country to improve output growth and boost export earnings.

The analysts also pointed out that the introduction of the policy at this time would help to sustain economic recovery following the impact of the Covid-19 crisis. As the analysts put it, “given the recent impact of the pandemic on many sectors of the economy, we believe the initiative will be helpful.

There is no better time than now to boost and sustain output amidst the economic recovery. “CBN, as part of its efforts in encouraging local production, had placed a ban on access to FX for the import of many products.

Also, one of the major policy mantras of President Buhari’s administration has been the diversification of the Nigerian economy, even though that path has remained riddled with poor implementation and execution.

“More importantly, this should support the focus on driving innovation, as the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) presents a significant opportunity for the nation to improve output growth and boost export earnings.”

The analysts, however, stated that while funding is critical to boosting economic growth, the CBN should focus more on factors that may hinder the initiative’s viability.

They said: “Without downplaying the role of funding in supporting economic growth, we think the apex bank should pay bigger attention to the factors that may affect the programme’s viability. Each sector that stands to benefit from the credit facility is embattled with sector-specific and general challenges which are beyond the helm of affairs of the apex bank.

“CBN, which by its establishment, is a monetary authority with the mandate to ensure money & price stability, manage foreign exchange, and govern the financial system, may not be able to provide sector-specific oversight. In essence, beyond finance, initiatives by fiscal policymakers are required to solve Nigeria’s critical structural problems.”

In fact, the view in some quarters is that as well thought out as the 100 for 100 Policy is, downside risks to the initiative remain perennial issues affecting businesses in the country, such as lack of adequate power supply, fiscal policy inconsistency and insecurity.

