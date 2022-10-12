CBN: Boosting MSMEs to propel economic growth

As part of efforts to promote economic growth, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has in recent years introduced several initiatives aimed at supporting the country’s Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), writes Tony Chukwunyem

In a recent report, the United Nations (UN) stated that “Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) account for 90 per cent of businesses, 60 to 70 per cent of employment and 50 per cent of GDP worldwide.” It added that “as the backbone of societies everywhere, they contribute to local and national economies and to sustaining livelihoods, in particular among the working poor, women, youth, and groups in vulnerable situations.” Indeed, in April 2017, the UN General Assembly designated June 27 as “Micro-, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises Day” to raise awareness of the tremendous contributions of micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). According to the International Finance Corporation (IFC), 65 million firms, or 40 per cent of formal MSMEs in developing countries, have an unmet financing need of $5.2 trillion every year, which is equivalent to 1.4 times the current level of the global MSME lending. Given the foregoing, it is not unexpected that, as part of its efforts to end the country’s oil dependency and promote economic growth, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) would ensure that a significant number of its real sector intervention schemes are targeted at supporting the MSMEs sub-sector.

Real sector facility

For instance, speaking at the “CBN Special Day,” at the 17th Abuja International Trade Fair, last Thursday, the Director, Corporate Communications Department at the apex bank, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, declared that the banking industry regulator had supported the MSME sub- sector with N2.10 trillion under its Real Sector Support Facility (RSSF). Nwanisobi, who was represented by the Deputy Director in the Corporate Communications Department, Samuel Okogbue, said the fund was disbursed to 426 projects across the country. He said: “For the record, under the Real Sector Facility, the bank released the sum of N66.99 billion to 12 additional projects in manufacturing and agriculture. Cumulative disbursements under the Real Sector Support Facility (RSSF) currently stood at N2.10 trillion disbursed to 426 projects across the country. “In the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Sector, the bank supported entrepreneurship development with the sum of N39.26 million under the Tertiary Institutions Entrepreneurship Scheme (TIES), bringing the total disbursement under the intervention to N332.43 million. Cumulatively, disbursements under the Real Sector Support Facility (RSSF) currently stood at N2.10 trillion disbursed to 426 projects across the country.” He said the theme of the Trade Fair this year, “Creating an Export Ready Market through SME Digitalisation,” perfectly fit into the CBN’s push for the diversification of Nigeria’s productive base, especially boosting the export of non-oil commodities. Calling on Nigerians with export ready businesses to embrace the CBN’s Produce, Add Value and Export (PAVE) initiative, he emphasised that the initiative aims to make Nigerians consume what they produce, add value to such products and export the surpluses. According to him, the PAVE initiative is similar to the exportled industrialization policy of South-East Asia, which changed the economic fortunes of countries, such as South Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia and Singapore. “If it worked for the South- East Asians, it surely can work for us in Nigeria. I, therefore, urge SMEs to ensure that their products and services are exportready and can compete globally,” he said. He noted that the CBN had over the last few years introduced several intervention schemes to support various sectors of the economy especially MSMEs with exports potential. He said: “Over the years, the Central Bank of Nigeria has initiated interventions aimed at boosting the fortunes of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria. These include the SME Credit Guarantee Scheme (SMECGS); the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Fund (MSMEDF): the Youth Entrepreneurship Development Programme (YEDP); and the Agribusiness/Small and Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS). “Similarly, the bank initiated the Entrepreneurship Development Centres (EDCs), National Collateral Registry (NCR), the Creative Industry Financing Initiative (CIFI), the Targeted Credit Facility (TCF), the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) and the Tertiary Institutions Entrepreneurship Scheme (TIES), amongst others. “As part of efforts towards creating export market, particularly for non-oil commodities, driven by SMEs, the bank, in collaboration with the Bankers’ Committee in February 2022, initiated the RT200 FX Programme aimed at boosting earnings of stable and sustainable inflows of foreign exchange as well as insulating the Nigerian economy from shocks and other challenges arising from foreign exchange shortages.” He disclosed that the CBN’s records show that the RT200 FX Programme initiative had started yielding the expected results as importers and exporters have begun to take advantage of the payment of incentives of N65 for every $1 repatriated and sold at the Investors and Exporters’ ( I&E) Window to authorized dealer banks for other third-parties’ use and N35 for every $1 repatriated by exporter for own use on eligible transactions.

RT 200 fx programme

New Telegraph reports that in unveiling the programme on February 10, CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said that the scheme, which means “Race to $200 billion in FX Repatriation (RT200 FX Programme),” consisted of a set of policies, plans and programmes for non-oil exports, which will help the country attain its goal of $200 billion in FX repatriation, exclusively from non-oil export transactions over the next three to five years. He explained that the new initiative would have five key anchors namely, value-adding exports facility; non-oil commodities expansion facility; non-oil FX rebate scheme; dedicated non-oil export terminal, as well as a biannual non-oil export summit. He stressed that the new drive to boost non-oil export earnings was informed by the inadequacy of FX supply and constant pressure on the exchange rate, noting that the country’s four major sources of FX inflow: Proceeds from oil exports, proceeds from non-oil exports, diaspora remittances, and foreign direct/portfolio investments had been negatively impacted by the Covid-19 crisis.

Emefiele also pointed out that most of the sources of FX inflows were unreliable and perennially prone to the vicissitudes of global economic developments. He said: “I believe that the lessons we have learnt from our policies on remittances can be applied in improving some aspects of FX inflow into the country. For example, we have all been witnesses to the ever-changing fortunes of oilexporting countries. Even those that have been reputed to manage their oil proceeds well also suffer from major shocks once oil prices plummet. “In order to avoid these sudden adjustments to our economic life, we need to focus on strategies that can help us earn more stable and sustainable inflows of foreign exchange. We would need to follow the best practices of other countries and ensure that we protect ourselves a little bit from factors that are beyond our immediate control.” On the value-adding export facility of the scheme, he said the CBN would provide concessionary and long-term funding for business people who are interested in expanding existing plants or building brand new ones for the sole purpose of adding significant value to non-oil commodities before exporting the same. “This is important because the export of primary unprocessed commodities does not yield much in foreign exchange.

In Nigeria today, we produce about 770,000 metric tonnes of Sesame, Cashew and Cocoa. Of this number, about 12,000 metric tonnes are consumed locally and 758,000 metric tonnes are exported. “The unfortunate thing though is that out of the 758,000 metric tonnes that is exported annually, only 16.8 percent is processed. The rest are exported as raw sesame, raw cashew, and raw cocoa, thereby giving Nigerian farmers an infinitesimal part of the value chain in these products,” Emefiele said. In addition, he explained that the non-oil commodities expansion facility, which is also a concessionary facility designed to significantly boost local production of exportable commodities, was aimed at ensuring that expanded and new factories that are financed by the Value-Adding Facility are not starved of inputs of raw commodities in their production cycle. Giving an update on the RT 200 programme in July, Emefiele said that the initiative had made a lot of progress, adding that the CBN had paid N20 billion as forex rebates for the second quarter of the year to eligible non-oil exporters compared with N3.6 billion in Q1. He said: “We are delighted that the race to $200 billion is yielding good results because of the data that we have so far.

We found out that we have received inflows as of June this year of over $2.9 billion. “We are very happy and delighted that a lot more people are embracing export in Nigeria and as a result of incentives that we are providing, the incentives that are being paid promptly, that revenue export earnings are increasing. And we had hinted that at some point, we will get to a point where the banks will not even need to come to the CBN to buy foreign exchange to meet the important needs of their customers.”

Conclusion

In fact, analysts believe that MSMEs fully embracing the RT 200 programme could be key to ending Nigeria’s foreign exchange crisis.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...