CBN: Boosting non-oil exports with RT200 FX programme

Apart from playing a major role in helping to increase non-oil FX earnings, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s RT200 FX programme will also boost capacity in the non-oil sector, thereby ensuring that the country is making progress towards achieving the goal of ending its dependence on oil, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

Although almost all previous administrations before the current one pledged to end Nigeria’s dependence on crude oil by developing the non-oil sector, the country was clearly still grappling with the challenge when Mr. Godwin Emefiele assumed office as CBN Governor in June 2014.

Consequently, Emefiele, during his maiden press conference, announced that the CBN, under his watch, would introduce a broad spectrum of financial instruments to boost the real sector and help end the country’s dependence on crude oil.

Thus, during his first tenure as CBN Governor (June 2014 –June 2019) the apex bank, under his leadership, introduced several intervention programmes aimed at boosting non-oil exports. In fact, analysts, believe that it was the boldness of the CBN’s programmes and the positive impact they had on the economy that made President Muhammadu Buhari to reappoint Emefiele for a second and final five year-term in May 2019. He thus became the first CBN Governor to serve for a second term since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999.

Eyeing $200bn in FX repatriation

However, arguably the most comprehensive intervention programme so far designed by the CBN to boost non-oil export was unveiled on February 10, this year, when, Mr. Emefiele, during the press briefing held at the end of the Bankers’ Committee meeting, announced that the regulator, in collaboration with deposit money banks (DMBs), had with immediate effect, introduced a fresh initiative in a bid to reduce the nation’s exposure to volatile sources of foreign exchange and to earn more stable inflows.

Emefiele said the scheme, codenamed “Race to $200 billion in FX Repatriation (RT200 FX Programme)” consisted of a set of policies, plans and programmes for non-oil exports which would help the country attain its goal of $200 billion in FX repatriation, exclusively from non-oil export transactions over the next three to five years.

The CBN Governor explained that the initiative would have five key anchors namely, value-adding exports facility; non-oil commodities expansion facility; non-oil FX rebate scheme; dedicated non-oil export terminal, as well as a biannual non-oil export summit.

Specifically, he said that the new drive to boost non-oil export earnings was informed by the inadequacy of FX supply and constant pressure on the exchange rate, noting that the country’s four major sources of FX inflow: Proceeds from oil exports, proceeds from non-oil exports, diaspora remittances, and foreign direct/portfolio investments had been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

Emefiele also pointed out that most of the sources of FX inflows were unreliable and perennially prone to the vicissitudes of global economic developments. He said: “I believe that the lessons we have learnt from our policies on remittances can be applied in improving some aspects of FX Februinflow into the country. For example, we have all been witnesses to the ever-changing fortunes of oilexporting countries.

Even those that have been reputed to manage their oil proceeds well also suffer from major shocks once oil prices plummet. “In order to avoid these sudden adjustments to our economic life, we need to focus on strategies that can help us earn more stable and sustainable inflows of foreign exchange.

We would need to follow the best practices of other countries and ensure that we protect ourselves a little bit from factors that are beyond our immediate control.” On the value-adding export facility of scheme, he said the CBN will provide concessionary and long-term funding for business people who are interested in expanding existing plants or building brand new ones for the sole purpose of adding significant value to non-oil commodities before exporting the same.

“This is important because the export of primary unprocessed commodities does not yield much in foreign exchange. In Nigeria today, we produce about 770,000 metric tonnes of Sesame, Cashew and Cocoa. Of this number, about 12,000 metric tonnes are consumed locally and 758,000 metric tonnes are exported.

“The unfortunate thing though is that out of the 758,000 metric tonnes that is exported annually, only 16.8 per cent is processed.

The rest are exported as raw sesame, raw cashew, and raw cocoa, thereby giving Nigerian farmers an infinitesimal part of the value chain in these products,” Emefiele said. Furthermore, he explained that the non-oil commodities expansion facility, which is also a concessionary facility designed to significantly boost local production of exportable commodities, was aimed at ensuring that expanded and new factories that are financed by the Value-Adding Facility are not starved of inputs of raw commodities in their production cycle. As the CBN Governor put it:

“A massive boost in the production of such commodities will also help dampen/moderate the prices of these commodities so that the expected increase in demand for them does not become a pressure point for aggregate prices in the market.

“In order to maximise the potential and impact of this facility, we would create a geographic prioritisation of crops across the country to achieve production efficiencies through the development of special areas that will cater to specific commodities. Since sustainable foreign exchange earnings are dependent on national competitive advantage, a prioritization framework based on crops which Nigeria is best suited to produce will be essential.”

According to Emefiele, the third incentive – non-oil FX rebate scheme, is a special local currency rebate scheme for non-oil exporters of semi-finished and finished produce who show verifiable evidence of exports proceeds repatriation sold directly into the Investors and Exporters’ (I & E) window to boost liquidity in the market.

He said: “Analogous to the ‘Naira4Dollar’ Scheme, which has helped boost remittances from only $6 million per week to over $100 million per week, we shall establish the modalities for granting a rebate for each dollar that non-oil exports proceeds that an exporter sells into the market, for the benefit of other FX users and not for funding its own operations.

“Our plan is to graduate the percentage of the rebate depending on the level of value addition into the product being exported.”

Rebate scheme implementation guidelines

In the guidelines for the implementation of the rebate scheme which were released on Febru

ary 27, the CBN said that while exporters who qualify for rebate under the scheme, will be paid N65 for every $1 repatriated and sold at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window to Authorized Dealer Banks (ADBs) for other third party use, exporters who repatriate and sell forex into the I&E window for own use for eligible transactions, will be paid N35 for every $1 repatriated.

However, the guidelines said the spread will not be more than 10 kobo. It also said the payment of the incentive will be made on a quarterly basis, adding that “the accounts of exporters that qualify for rebates shall be credited latest one week after the end of the quarter.”

The regulator warned that any authorised dealer bank that attempts to circumvent the intent of the scheme will have its forex dealership license suspended for 24 months.

Similarly, the CBN said that any exporter that presents fraudulent document(s) or tries to undermine the scheme will be banned from accessing the incentive for 24 months and all the bank accounts of such an exporter will be frozenplaced on “Post No Debit (PND)”- for the same period.

On eligibility criteria of the scheme, the apex bank said beneficiaries that are eligible for the incentive include, only exporters of finished and semi- finished goods whose repatriated export proceeds are sold at the I&E window.

Commendation

Given the importance of the subject and the broadness of the RT200 FX programme, the scheme has elicited positive responses from analysts. For instance, commenting on the initiative, analysts at FBNQuest stated: “We see the RT200 fx programme by the CBN as laudable, given Nigeria’s weak agroprocessing industry.

With non-oil exports accounting for less than 15per cent of Nigeria’s fx earnings, government backed policies to raise the value of trade is a welcome development. “Given that the African continent accounts for only three per cent of global trade, the RT200 fx programme, if successful, could significantly raise Nigeria’s contribution to global trade and raise the country’s average income and GDP.”

They, however, pointed out that for the programme to succeed, “attention must be given to structural challenges in the agro sector including security, storage, and logistical infrastructure and the Land Use Act among others.”

Conclusion

Still, the consensus among analysts is that while the fiscal authorities need to effectively tackle structural challenges hindering the non-oil sector, the RT200 fx programme will go a long way in helping to boost the country’s forex earnings, thereby helping to reduce the pressure on the naira

