CBN: Boosting non-oil sector’s contribution to GDP

In its “Nigerian Gross Domestic Product Report” for Q2’21 released last Thursday, which showed that Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 5.01 per cent year-on-year in Q2-2021, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) stated: “The non-oil sector grew by 6.74 per cent in real terms during the reference quarter (Q2 2021). The Q2 2021 growth rate was higher by 12.80 per cent points compared to the rate recorded in the same quarter of 2020 and 5.95 per cent points higher than the first quarter of 2021.” According to NBS, “in real terms, the non-oil sector contributed 92.58 per cent to the nation’s GDP in the second quarter of 2021, higher from shares recorded in the second quarter of 2020 which was 91.07 per cent and the first quarter of 2021 recorded as 90.75 per cent.” It further stated that “during the quarter, the sector was driven mainly by growth in Trade, Information and Communication (Telecommunication), Transportation (Road Transport), Electricity, Agriculture (Crop Production) and Manufacturing (Food, Beverage & Tobacco), reflecting the easing of movement, business and economic activity across the country relative to the same period a year earlier.” Analysts, however, note that while the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions clearly helped to support growth in Q2’21, interventions by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), aimed at shielding the economy from the devastating impact of the pandemic, also contributed to boosting output in the non-oil sector during the period.

Although previous monetary and fiscal authorities since the 1980s always pledged to develop the non-oil sector and end the nation’s perilous dependence on crude oil, the issue had not been effectively addressed when current CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, assumed office in June 2014.

Clearly showing that he had given the matter a lot of thought, Emefiele, at his maiden press conference, announced that CBN, under his leadership, would introduce a broad spectrum of financial instruments to boost specific enterprise areas in agriculture, manufacturing, health and oil and gas. True to his pledge, CBN, between late 2014 and 2019, vigorously pursued intervention schemes such as the Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme (ACGS), Commercial Agriculture Credit Scheme (CACS), the N220 billion Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Fund (MSMEDF), Small and Medium Enterprises Credit Guarantee Scheme (SMECGS), the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) and the Power and Airline Intervention Fund (PAIF), among others. In fact, the consensus among analysts and industry stakeholders is that it was the positive impact CBN’s programmes had on the economy that made President Muhammadu Buhari to reappoint Emefiele, for a second and final year-term in May 2019. He thus became the first CBN governor to serve for a second term since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999. Following his reappointment, Emefiele began his second term, like he did in 2014, by unveiling another agenda, containing measures, which, he said, CBN, working closely with the fiscal authorities, would implement between 2019 and 2024 to help insulate the nation’s economy from potential shocks in the global economy.

Although in unveiling the agenda for his second term, the CBN governor had predicted that if the measures he announced were implemented, they would insulate the economy from potential shocks in the global economy, he clearly had no inkling that Nigeria would face an external shock as devastating as the COVID- 19 crisis. Still, when the crisis led to oil prices crashing to record lows in the first half of last year, Emefiele ensured that the monetary authorities responded swiftly to the challenge by rolling out initiatives targeted at cushioning the impact of the pandemic on the nation’s economy. The CBN’s measures included an extension of the moratorium on its various intervention programmes, interest rate reduction, creation of a N50 billion (later increased to N300billion)Targeted Credit Facility (TCF), that would be disbursed to eligible households and Small and Medium sized Enterprises (SMEs) through the NIRSAL Microfinance Bank) and credit support for the healthcare industry. In addition, the apex bank announced a N1.1 trillion intervention fund to support critical sectors of the economy, explaining that about N1 trillion of the amount would be used to support the local manufacturing sector as well as boost import substitution, while the balance of N100 billion would be used to support the health authorities to ensure laboratories, researchers and innovators work with global scientists to patent and produce vaccines and test kits in the country. Furthermore, CBN announced a regulatory forbearance for deposit money banks (DMBs) to help preserve financial stability in the face of the ravaging coronavirus. Explaining the decision at the time, Emefiele said the regulator would immediately grant all DMBs leave to consider temporary and time-limited restructuring of the tenor and loan terms for businesses and households most affected by the outbreak of COVID-19 particularly oil and gas, agriculture and manufacturing.

Significantly, although some analysts are quick to point out that the country continues to grapple with low economic growth, members of CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) have consistently supported the apex bank’s intervention programmes, which, they believe, are responsible for the steady growth in aggregate credit since last year as well as the increased output in critical sectors. For instance, according to the communiqué they issued at the end of their meeting last month: “Aggregate credit at end-May 2021 stood at N24.23 trillion, compared with N22.68 trillion at end- December 2020. This represents a year-to date increase of N1.55 trillion. “Under the bank’s development finance initiatives, the bank granted N756.51 billion to 3,734,938 small holder farmers cultivating 4.6 million hectares of land, of which N120.24 billion was extended for the 2021 Wet Season to 627,051 farmers for 847,484 hectares of land, under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP); for the Agribusiness/Small and Medium Enterprise Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS), the sum of N121.57 billion was disbursed to 32,617 beneficiaries; and for the Targeted Credit Facility (TCF), N318.17 billion was released to 679,422 beneficiaries, comprising 572,189 households and 107,233 Small and Medium Scale Enter-prises (SMEs). “Under the National Youth Investment Fund (NYIF), the Bank released N3.0 billion to 7,057 beneficiaries, of which 4,411 were individuals and 2,646 SMEs. Under the Creative Industry Financing Initiative (CIFI), N3.22 billion was disbursed to 356 beneficiaries across movie production, movie distribution, software development, fashion, and IT verticals. Under the N1.0 trillion Real Sector Facility, the Bank released N923.41 billion to 251 real sector projects, of which 87 were in light manufacturing, 40 in agrobased industry, 32 in services and 11 in mining. “On the N100 billion Healthcare Sector Intervention Facility (HSIF), N98.41 billion was disbursed for 103 health care projects, of which, 26 are pharmaceuticals and 77 are in the hospital services. Similarly, the sum of N232.54 million was disbursed to 5 beneficiaries under the CBN Healthcare Sector Research and Development Intervention (Grant) Scheme (HSRDIS) for the development of testing kits and devices for Covid-19 and Lassa Fever. “On the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP), N36.04 billion was disbursed to 17 Meter Asset Providers, to nine (9) Dis- Cos, for the procurement and installation of 657,562 electricity meters. On the Nigerian Electricity Market Stabilisation Facility – 2 (NEMSF-2), CBN released N120.29 billion to 11 DisCos, to provide liquidity support and stimulate critical infrastructure investment needed to improve service delivery and collection efficiency.” Equally, making projections on the economy, analysts at United Capital Research, recently stated that “across the sectors, the nonoil sector is expected to continue to recover as the rebound in economic activities will continue to bolster recovery in the key subsectors, particularly Trade and Transportation & Storage. In addition, the manufacturing and construction subsectors will benefit significantly from a re-opened economy and removal of movement restrictions. Also, the low base from Q3-2020 would further magnify recovery in Q3-2021. That said, we note that the Agriculture sector should rebound in Q4-2021 particularly as we approach the harvest season. However, we retain long term concerns on the impact of insecurity on the sector.”

As analysts pointed out at the weekend, since there is still so much uncertainty about the kind of lasting impact the COVID-19 crisis may have on Nigeria’s economy, it is imperative that the fiscal authorities not only intensify collaboration with CBN, but they should decisively address insecurity to ensure that the apex bank’s intervention programmes boost the non-oil sector and help curb the nation’s dependence on oil.

