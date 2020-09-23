CBN boosts economy with N1.8trn, interest rate cut

Intervention funds hit N3.5trn

Emefiele: Banks must reduce cost of credit to borrowers

To sustain the ongoing economic recovery and rein in inflation, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has slashed the lending rate (Monetary Policy Rate) by 100 basis point from 12.5 per cent to 11.5 per cent.

CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, who announced MPC’s decisions yesterday, said the committee also approved adjustment in asymmetric corridor from +200/-500 basis points to +100/-700 basis points around the MPR and retained CRR at 27.5 per cent and Liquidity Ratio at 30 per cent respectively. The MPC, Emefiele said, was confronted by policy di-lemma during the session.

Some of the key factors considered by the MPC to arrive at the decisions, according to the CBN governor, include prevalence of security challenges in the country, adverse weather conditions, causing flooding in some farming regions, increase in petroleum pump price, increase in electricity tariff, low crude oil price, and exchange rate adjustment.

Emefiele said that the decision to reduce the MPR was made to sustain economic recovery efforts and to arrest rising inflation. However, analysts note that while the reduction in MPR is intended to drive down cost of capital to the economy, positively impacting companies’ cost of doing business, it also means that all other rates, such as savings rates on accounts and fixed deposit rates, will equally drop.

The CBN governor projected that the country could enter into recession in the third quarter, while there would be growth in the fourth quarter of 2020 or first quarter of 2021.

Emefiele said 10 members of MPC in attendance vigorously dissected lingering uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 and downturn in crude oil prices and its associated risks such as the current uptick in inflationary trend.

“Whereas MPC believes in the primacy of its price and monetary stability mandate, it, nevertheless, was confronted with what policy direction to focus on, given the contraction in output growth during the second quarter of 2020, which may lead to a recession, if the third quarter of 2020 output growth numbers further show a contraction.

“It is, therefore, of the view that if a recession occurs in Q3, the committee would be confronted with proposing policy options in a period of stagflation. This is because with the recent removal of subsidy on fuel price, the increase in energy prices and the adjustment of the exchange rate, inflationary pressure will no doubt persist unless MPC considers options that will deal with the pressure aggressively.

“The committee was, therefore, of the view that, to abate the pressure, it had no choice but to pursue an expansionary monetary policy using development finance policy tools, targeted at raising output and aggregate supply to moderate the rate of inflation,” he said.

He called on commercial banks to respond to the reduction of deposit rate by also reducing interest rates on borrowing to encourage borrowing for investments. He said air and road transportation, accommodation and food services were worst hit by the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic. He called for more aggressive funding of those sectors to engender economic growth.

“Management was directed to ensure that deposit money banks respond to lowering of interest on deposit rate by aggressively lowering cost of credit to borrowers,” he said.

Giving update on intervention fund disbursements by the bank to reflate the economy, improve aggregate supply and drive down inflation since the outbreak of COVID-19, Emefiele said findings showed that inflationary pressures was not driven by monetary policies, rather as a result of structural policies. He put disbursements from the bank’s interventions in the wake of the COVID- 19 at N3.5 trillion.

So far, total disbursements from the bank’s interventions in the wake of the COVID-19 amount to N3.5 trillion including: Real Sector Funds (N216.87 billion); COVID-19 Targeted Credit Facility (TCF), (N73.69 billion); AGSMEIS (N54.66 billion); Pharmaceutical and Health Care Support Fund, (N44.47 billion); and Creative Industry Financing Initiative (N2.93 billion).

Under the Real Sector Funds, a total of 87 projects that include 53 manufacturing, 21 agriculture and 13 services projects were funded. In the healthcare sector, 41 projects, which include 16 pharmaceuticals and 25 hospital and healthcare services, were funded.

Under the Targeted Credit Facility, 120,074 applicants have received financial support for investment capital. The Agri-Business/ Small and Medium Enterprise Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS) intervention has been extended to a total of 14,638 applicants, while 250 SME businesses, predominantly the youth, have benefited from the Creative Industry Financing Initiative.

The governor hinted that besides what the bank had disbursed, “CBN is set to contribute over N1.8 trillion of the total sum of N2.3 trillion needed for Federal Government’s 1-year Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) through its various financing interventions using the channels of Participating Financial Institutions (PFIs).”

Emefiele appealed to economic stakeholders to take advantage of these intervention initiatives to help support a quick rebound in growth. He said CBN’s policy on Loan to Deposit Ratio resulted in a significant growth in credit to various sectors from N15.57 trillion to N19.33 trillion between end-May 2019 and end-August 2020, representing an increase of N3.77 trillion.

This growth in credit, the CBN governor said, was mainly to manufacturing (N866.27 billion), consumer credit (N527.65 billion), oil & gas (N477.65 billion), agriculture (N287.11 billion) and construction (N270.97 billion). On consistent uptick in inflation, Emefiele said members of MPC were deeply concerned.

He noted that consistent rise in inflation was driven primarily by legacy structural factors such as inadequate state of critical infrastructure and broadbased security challenges across the country, which dampened production activities.

“Other factors include the disruptions to supply chains following restric- Abdulwahab Isa

