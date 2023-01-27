News

CBN boosts financial inclusion drive with new payment card

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

To make payment system convenient and available to all Nigerians at affordable cost, the Central Bank of Nigeria on Thursday launched the national domestic card scheme. With the launch, Nigeria has joined countries such as China, Russia, Turkey and India, which pioneered domestic card scheme to accelerate financial inclusion deliver lower-cost payments services to their nationals. Unveiling the scheme virtually yesterday, CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said it would lead to ensuring a thriving and competitive payment landscape in Nigeria.

Emefiele recalled CBN’s efforts in enthroning cashless policy way back in 2012. He listed introduction of deliberate policies such as Bank Verification Number (BVN), Real Time Gross Settlement System (RTGS), Shared Agent Network Facility (SANEF), Regulatory Sandbox, Open Banking and the eNaira, which were geared towards cashless policy and financial inclusion.

He said: “You will agree with me that the cashless policy has created value, engendered competition and attracted investment into the Nigerian banking and payments ecosystem. “We have witnessed the proliferation of products, channels and participants with significantly increased foreign direct investments into the Nigerian payments space. “The CBN has also over time focused attention on robust development of financial service touchpoints including the ATMs, PoS terminals and agent networks. “The success of the Shared Agent Network Expansion Facility has led to growth in the number of agents to about 1.5 million across the federation with the capacity to accept card payments from Nigerians” According to CBN governor, whilst penetration of card payments in Nigeria had grown tremendously over the years, many Nigerians are still excluded.

 

Our Reporters

News

Nasarawa agency generates N536m in 6 months against N600m one-year target

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly Committee on Lands and Urban Development has lauded Nasarawa Geographic Information Service (NAGIS) for generating over N536 millon between January and June as against its N600m target for this year. Chairman of the committee, David Maiyaki, gave the commendation when the management of the agency appeared before the committee […]
News

NNPP warns Ogun gov of coming political ‘tsunami’

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

Ogun State New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has said the political “tsunami” sweeping through Kano State will soon hit Ogun State. The Chairman, Olaposi Oginni, who stated this yesterday in Abeokuta, vowed that the party would dislodge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from power in the state in 2023. Oginni stated this when Olujobi […]
News

Osinbajo seeks independent funding for varsities

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has called for independent and creative sources of funding for public universities. The VP, who suggested the establishment of endowment funds for the sustenance of the ivory towers, said this yesterday when he played host to a delegation from the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) at the Presidential Villa. The team was […]

