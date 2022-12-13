CBN calls for applications for Regulatory Sandbox

THE Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has invited participants in the financial system to submit expressions of interest to participate in its Regulatory Sandbox. In a statement signed by the Director, Payments System Management Department of the CBN, which was posted on its website yesterday, the CBN said that the development was in line with the provisions of the Framework for Regulatory Sandbox Operations.

According to the apex bank, the aim of the Scope of the Sandbox is to identify and encourage innovative solutions that will enhance the design and delivery of payment and financial services in Nigeria. It is also aimed at improving service quality, enhancing customer experience and fostering financial inclusion amongst others.

All entities with innovative financial solutions, such as digital lenders, application developers, start-ups, financial technology providers and others, are eligible to apply for the Sandbox, the regulator said, adding that applications are also welcome from existing CBN licensed institutions. It said all applicants should complete the electronic application form and ensure that all fields are duly completed on or before February 1, 2023.

It stressed that incomplete submissions will not be considered and applicants who provide false or misleading information in the application process may result in the refusal of the application, subsequent cancellation of registration process and/or further regulatory actions.

The CBN, which said applicants would be informed of approval or non-approval to participate in the sandbox within 60 working days after the closing date indicated in this publication, also announced that a Letter of Approval (LoA) will be issued to selected applications.

According to the statement, by submitting an application for admission into the Sandbox is consent that the CBN may use or exclude any data/content submitted by applicants for its internal evaluation

