News Top Stories

CBN: Cash withdrawal limit’ll help curb e-payment fraud

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) has said that the fresh cash withdrawal limits it recently announced would lead to a further drop in incidents of electronic payment (e-payment) fraud in the country.
Director, Payments System Management Department at the apex bank, Mr. Musa Jimoh, stated this while speaking with journalists at the 2022 annual retreat of the Nigeria Electronic Fraud Forum (NeFF), held in Lagos on Friday.
Jimoh, who is also Chairman of the (NeFF), noted that cybercriminals, after hacking bank customers’ accounts, usually go to Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) at an unholy hour to withdraw the stolen funds, stating that the implementation of the new cash withdrawal limits will deter such fraudsters.
He said: “We envisage that as we begin to put some limits on the cash withdrawal that can happen on a daily basis, incidents of fraud will also be trimmed down. This is because, currently, what the fraudsters do is that they steal huge amounts of money and then at about 2a.m., 3a.m., they go to an ATM and withdraw everything (they withdraw N500,00, or a million naira). With the cash limits, you will not be able to take that money. The system will be able to trace and block such accounts before the money is taken away. So, the cashless limit is also a way of deterring the fraudsters from taking away our money.”
In its bid to ensure successful implementation of its naira redesign policy that is aimed at replacing current N200, N500 and N1,000 denominations with newly designed ones, the CBN, on December 6, announced that, the maximum cash withdrawal over the counter by individuals and corporate organisations per week, with effect from January 9, 2023, will be N100,000 and N500,000 respectively, stating that withdrawals above these limits will attract processing fees of 5 per cent and 10 per cent respectively.
It further stated that maximum cash withdrawal per week via ATMs, from January 9, will be N100,000 subject to a maximum of N20,000 cash withdrawal per day.
The regulator, which said that the maximum cash withdrawal via Point of Sales (PoS) terminals), from January 9, will also be N20,000 daily, announced that to ensure compliance with the new directive, banks would load only N200 and lower denominations into their ATMs.
According to Jimoh, while incidents of fraud in the payment system declined by 30 per cent to 35 per cent this year as a result of the various initiatives and systems that the CBN put in place to checkmate fraudsters, the apex bank expects that the new cash withdrawal limits will push more members of the public to embrace e-payment, a development, he said, would tempt cyber criminals to want to target more victims.
He said that in order to address this challenge, the NeFF had resolved to intensify its sensitisation campaigns to prevent people from being deceived into giving out their key bank account details to fraudsters.
The CBN Director, who commended members of the NeFF(an initiative of the Bankers’ Committee set up to tackle e-channel security challenges) for their efforts in ensuring that the industry recorded a decline in payment frauds this year, stated that a lot of lost funds was also recovered during the period and that the forum would continue to design payment infrastructure and financial system infrastructure to deter fraudsters.
He stated: “The objective is always to have zero fraud. So, everybody is aiming at a situation where you don’t have any fraudulent activity; where peoples’ accounts are not hacked and where impersonation is completely reduced.
“So, what we are doing in NeFF is to also intensify our campaign because most of the fraud that happens is due to lack of information, impersonation and all that. People are told to surrender their bank details and credentials and gullibly, they submit such details because they don’t know. If they knew, they would not have submitted them.
“So, we are doing sensitisation for people to know that no bank will ever ask you for your bank credentials and all of that. We are also sensitising our people to know that in the event of fraud, there are certain codes that you can send to your bank, and the bank will completely and automatically block that account, pending the time investigation is carried out. So, we are coming from all fronts to fight this monster called cyber criminals in the year 2023.”
For the first time, this year’s edition of the NeFF retreat was wholly sponsored by four leading companies in the Fintech sector: Flutterwave, TeamApt, Paystack Payments Ltd and Accelerex.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Int’l Day Of The Girls: 90m girls globally are living in conflict zones – Report

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni, Abuja

A new report has shown that 90 million girls or 1 in 5 globally are living in a conflict zone. The analysis from Save the Children was released Tuesday to mark the 10th anniversary of the International Day of the Girl. The analysis shows that girls affected by conflict are 20% more likely to be […]
News

Verify facts on Bukka Hut ownership –Mgt

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Management of Bukka Hut have urged media platforms to refrain from disseminating unverified and inaccurate information regarding ownership of the Lagos-based eatery. In a statement signed by Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bukka Hut, Mr. Rasheed Jaiyeola, the company said it had no other option than to address the gross misrepresentation of […]
News Top Stories

2023: Tinubu to face Northern elders, leaders

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, p r e s i d e n t i a l candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will today face the Northern leaders in the bid for his presidential ambition. This would be the first time the APC presidential candidate would be meeting such  dea group having skipped the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica