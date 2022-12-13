CBN cashless policy, deadly blow on politicians planning to buy votes – Arewa Youths 

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) said the cashless policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is a heavy blow on politicians who have stockpiled monies instead of taking it to the banks.

Addressing a press conference Monday, the Forum’s National President, Shettima Yerima accused politicians of instituting a campaign of calumny against naira redesign and cashless policy for their own selfish reasons.

According to Shettima: “As a group, we have closely followed the unfolding negative campaign that is clearly funded by enemies of this country’s economic growth and development.

“We note with disappointment the way and manner some people are using the media to castigate the CBN Governor and his management for taking bold steps to address the economic challenge facing this country and how some misinformed Nigerians have been trying to undermine the process at take-off.

“We are in support of any policy review by the CBN that could help boost the value of our national currency, even if doing so will hurt politicians who have hidden millions in cash, with intent to buy up voters in the forthcoming general elections.”

