CBN charges businesses to embrace PAVE initiative

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has called on Nigerian businesses that are export ready to embrace the bank’s concept of Produce, Add Value and Export (PAVE) given the numerous advantages embedded in it. PAVE aims to make Nigerians consume what they produce, add value to such products and export the surpluses. Director, Corporate Communications department of the apex bank, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, gave the advice on Thursday in Abuja at the bank’ special day at the 17th Abuja International Trade Fair themed: “creating an export ready market through SME digitalisation.”

Osita said that the PAVE initiative was similar to the export-led industrialisation policy of South-East Asia, which changed the economic fortunes of countries such as South Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia and Singapore. He said PAVE, which was designed to be the key for fast-tracking a bucket of substitutes to crude oil export, encouraged backward integration for the local production of items in which we have comparative advantage. “If it worked for the South-East Asians, it surely can work for us in Nigeria. I therefore urge SMEs to ensure that their products and services are exportready and can compete globally”, he said. Giving updates on CBN’s numerous intervention programmes that support various sectors of the economy, especially the MSMEs with export oriented potential, he urged businesses to key into CBN support.

He said: “Over the years, the Central Bank of Nigeria has initiated interventions aimed at boosting the fortunes of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria. “These include the SME Credit Guarantee Scheme (SMECGS); the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Fund (MSMEDF): the Youth Entrepreneurship Development Programme (YEDP); and the Agribusiness/ Small and Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS). “Similarly, the bank initiated the Entrepreneurship Development Centres (EDCs), National Collateral Registry (NCR), the Creative Industry Financing Initiative (CIFI), the Targeted Credit Facility (TCF), the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) and the Tertiary Institutions Entrepreneurship Scheme (TIES), amongst others.”

