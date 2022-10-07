Business

CBN charges businesses to embrace PAVE initiative

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has called on Nigerian businesses that are export ready to embrace the bank’s concept of Produce, Add Value and Export (PAVE) given the numerous advantages embedded in it. PAVE aims to make Nigerians consume what they produce, add value to such products and export the surpluses. Director, Corporate Communications department of the apex bank, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, gave the advice on Thursday in Abuja at the bank’ special day at the 17th Abuja International Trade Fair themed: “creating an export ready market through SME digitalisation.”

Osita said that the PAVE initiative was similar to the export-led industrialisation policy of South-East Asia, which changed the economic fortunes of countries such as South Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia and Singapore. He said PAVE, which was designed to be the key for fast-tracking a bucket of substitutes to crude oil export, encouraged backward integration for the local production of items in which we have comparative advantage. “If it worked for the South-East Asians, it surely can work for us in Nigeria. I therefore urge SMEs to ensure that their products and services are exportready and can compete globally”, he said. Giving updates on CBN’s numerous intervention programmes that support various sectors of the economy, especially the MSMEs with export oriented potential, he urged businesses to key into CBN support.

He said: “Over the years, the Central Bank of Nigeria has initiated interventions aimed at boosting the fortunes of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria. “These include the SME Credit Guarantee Scheme (SMECGS); the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Fund (MSMEDF): the Youth Entrepreneurship Development Programme (YEDP); and the Agribusiness/ Small and Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS). “Similarly, the bank initiated the Entrepreneurship Development Centres (EDCs), National Collateral Registry (NCR), the Creative Industry Financing Initiative (CIFI), the Targeted Credit Facility (TCF), the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) and the Tertiary Institutions Entrepreneurship Scheme (TIES), amongst others.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

…IMF may provide emergency financing for nations

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is open to providing emergency financing to help vulnerable countries with food security issues, or additional funding under existing lending programmes, according to the Director of the Fund’s Fiscal Affairs Department, Vitor Gaspar. He told a news conference that food security was a critical issue at this week’s meetings of […]
Business

Analysts raise fresh concern over Nigeria’s borrowings

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Against the background of the Debt Management Office (DMO)’s release of its latest data on Nigeria’s total public debt stock, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited have warned that the country may be trapped in a debt cycle if the Federal Government continues with its current borrowing spree.   According to the  DMO, Nigeria’s total […]

Monetary Policy Committee
Business

MPC: Analysts predict rates retention amid inflation decline

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

As the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) begins its final meeting for the year today, the consensus among analysts is that at the end of the meeting tomorrow, the committee is likely to cite slowing inflation as well as the need for continued focus on economic recovery, as its reasons for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica