CBN, CIBN to host annual banking, finance conference

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), will be hosting the 13th Annual Bankers Conference, scheduled to hold simultaneously in Abuja and Lagos on September 15 and 16, 2020. According to a press release by the institute, the conference themed; “Facilitating a Sustainable Future: The Role of Banking and Finance,” will bring together prominent bankers, major economic players, captains of industries, regulators, policy makers, members of the academic community and other stakeholders in the banking and finance industry. Addressing a press conference in Lagos, the President and Chairman of Council of the CIBN, Mr. Bayo Olugbemi said the Institute for the first time is adopting a hybrid approach to the conference which will take place simultaneously, at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja and the Bankers’ House, Adeola Hopewell Street, Lagos and through Zoom teleconferencing.

“In line with the theme, participants will evaluate the role of the Banking and Finance Industry in engendering an inclusive sustainable growth as well as offering a direction on how to reposition the Industry for relevance in the new world order, by leveraging on digitalization to boost Nigeria’s economy,” he stated.

Also speaking at the event, the Chairman of the Consultative Committee for organizing the conference and Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Mr. Patrick Akinwutan, said the: “Annual forum will be used to brainstorm on strategic issues that are critical to building a sound and sustainable financial ecosystem and economy, with resolutions made available to all the relevant stakeholders and policy makers to enable them re-appraise and align their operations and strategies in line with global best practice”.

