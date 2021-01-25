Business

CBN clarifies issues on revised cheque standard

Citing the different interpretations stakeholders are giving to the circular it issued on the subject last month, the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) has issued clarifications on the revised Nigeria Cheque Standard (NCS) and Nigeria Cheque Printers Accreditation Scheme (NICPAS).

 

In a circular to banks, accredited cheque printers/personalisers and the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) posted on its website at the weekend, the apex bank stated: “The parallel run in which old and new cheques are allowed to co-exist will end on 31st March, 2021,” adding that “only new cheques will be allowed in the clearing system from April 1st 2021.”

 

It also stated that full enforcement of the 2nd edition of the Nigeria Cheque Standard (NCS) and Nigeria Cheque Printers Accreditation Scheme (NICPAS) Version 2.0 would commence April 1, 2021 and that the sanction grid would be fully operational on the same date.

 

Directing banks to enlighten their customers and ensure necessary measures are taken for a seamless migration to the new standard, the regulator emphasised that the extension of the full implementation date of the new standard from January 1, 2021 to April 1, 2021 was due to the outbreak of Covid-19 and the impact it had on the project.

 

The CBN had, in February 2019, approved a new cheque standard, which introduced a new digit on the Magnetic Ink Character Recognition code line and expiry dates for new cheque books.

 

It will be recalled that towards the end of 2020, banks were sending emails to their customers, reminding them that cheque leaves with the old design would no longer be honoured on presentation with effect from December 31, 2020 and that customers should request for their new cheque books.

