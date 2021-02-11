Business

CBN clarifies means of identification for refugees

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reminded banks, Other Financial Institutions (OFIs) and payment service providers, that the Machine Readable Convention Travel Document ( MRCTD) issued by the Nigeria Immigration Services and the Refugee Identity Card issued by the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, are adequate means of identification for asylum seekers and refugees carrying out banking transactions.

In a circular posted on its website yesterday, the apex bank, however, emphasized that lenders and other financial institutions are also required to continue to ensure that “effective customer due diligence policies and procedures are implemented to combat money laundering, financing of terrorist and proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.”

