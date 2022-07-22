Business

CBN clarifies warning on illicit conversion of currency

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has clarified the statement made by its Governor, Godwin Emefiele, at Tuesday’s post-Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting briefing, warning bank customers against converting naira to foreign exchange for electioneering purposes. The apex bank’s Director, Corporate Communications Department, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, made the clarification in a chat with newsmen in Lagos following what he described as attempts by persons to deliberately misrepresent the import of Mr. Emefiele’s caution on electioneering spending by the political class.

According to Nwanisobi, the warning by the CBN governor was to those who sought to convert naira from their accounts into foreign exchange for election campaign and not those who seek to exchange the currency for legitimate purposes such as payment for tuition and other personal expenses. Reiterating the bank’s position, he said the CBN also frowned at the conduct of unauthorised movement of funds within and outside the country and would use tools at its disposal to check the movement of illicit funds.

While maintaining that the bank, in line with its mandate, had discretionary power to prevent persons from conducting unauthorised transactions, Nwanisobi said the CBN was within its statutory limits to mop up the excess liquidity in the vaults of the institutions it regulates, so they do not get involved in speculative activities. He, therefore, urged bank customers not to get involved in unauthorised movement of funds for currency conversion in order not to fall foul of the extant laws of the land. Nwanisobi also admonished Nigerians to be more patriotic as it relates to the naira, noting that it was the duty of every citizen to support the CBN in preserving the intranational value of the local currency.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles

nngx
Business

Equities erase previous day’s loss with N35bn gain

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), yesterday, closed on the positive route to upturn the previous day’s loss as bulls regained its grip on the local bourse following gains recorded by blue chip firms. The local bourse recorded 25 gainers against 19 losers to close the market breath positive. Consequently, […]
Business

Mexico slumps to ‘Great Depression’ economic lows, as Central Bank slashes forecast

Posted on Author Reporter

  Mexico’s economy could contract by almost 13% this year, the central bank warned on Wednesday, after GDP data showed the pandemic lockdown had thrown the country into the deepest slump since the Great Depression. Offering some rays of hope after lowering its economic forecast for the year, the Banco de Mexico suggested in its […]
Business

DafriBank to raise $80m capital to meet increasing customer demand

Posted on Author Reporter

  DafriBank, which has been at the forefront of digital banking in Africa, is seeking to raise $80 million for a 49% stake at a valuation of $1 billion through a group of private investors at one million dollars minimum contribution. Digital bank recently revealed its plan to raise the seed capital at a press […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica