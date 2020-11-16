Metro & Crime

CBN, COCAVID to assist businesses looted in Lagos, other places

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

…as Osinbajo, Lawan, Gbajabiamila, Emefiele pledge to help rebuild Lagos

Respite has finally come the way of owners of businesses looted and vandalised in Lagos by hoodlums during the hijacked protests against police brutality as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele on Monday said that bankers’ association in conjunction with the Coalition Against Covid-19, COCAVID will begin to roll out plans to rescue such affected businesses.
This was even as the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Dr Ahmed Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, RT.Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu vowed to do everything within their powers to assist in efforts to rebuild Lagos.
Emefiele said that the CBN in conjunction with the partners will also do everything possible to ensure their investments do not perish in the wake of the attacks and devastation witnessed during the unfortunate protests, adding that it will begin to roll out plans next week to assist those badly affected.
Speaking during stakeholders’ meeting on rebuilding Lagos, which held at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, Emefiele said that banks had been informed to take records of business owners who might taken loans and others whose businesses were destroyed and looted, insisting that opportunity would be given to them to help them bounce back in their businesses.
The CBN governor also said that COCACOVID will build 44 police stations set ablaze by the rampaging youths and arsonists, adding that CBN would unveil the plan next week.
He appealed to member of the organised private sector to work together in order to rebuild the country.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Fire guts Ajimobi wife’s supermarket in Ibadan

Posted on Author Reporter

  Grandex Supermarket in Bodija, Ibadan, was gutted by fire Sunday afternoon. The store is owned by Florence, wife of late former Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi. No casualty or injuries have been reported in the incident. The inferno reportedly started from the back office and spread to the main store. Men of the […]
Metro & Crime

Southern Kaduna killings: Christians declare month-long prayer, fasting

Posted on Author Reporter

    The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kaduna State has declared a non-denominational prayer and fasting rally to seek for God’s intervention on the incessant attacks by gunmen in some communities in the southern part of the state. Speaking during the prayer session held at ECWA Church in the Kaduna State capital on […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill policeman, injure four others in Abia

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji, Umuahia

At least one policeman was on Monday killed by suspected gunmen in Abia while four others sustained varying degrees of injuries.   The incident, which has left residents worried, was reported to have occurred at Okagwe Junction, Amaekpu Ohafia in Ohafia Local Government Area of the state during a heavy downpour.   The Abia State […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: