CBN, COCAVID to assist businesses looted in Lagos, other places

…as Osinbajo, Lawan, Gbajabiamila, Emefiele pledge to help rebuild Lagos

Respite has finally come the way of owners of businesses looted and vandalised in Lagos by hoodlums during the hijacked protests against police brutality as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele on Monday said that bankers’ association in conjunction with the Coalition Against Covid-19, COCAVID will begin to roll out plans to rescue such affected businesses.

This was even as the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Dr Ahmed Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, RT.Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu vowed to do everything within their powers to assist in efforts to rebuild Lagos.

Emefiele said that the CBN in conjunction with the partners will also do everything possible to ensure their investments do not perish in the wake of the attacks and devastation witnessed during the unfortunate protests, adding that it will begin to roll out plans next week to assist those badly affected.

Speaking during stakeholders’ meeting on rebuilding Lagos, which held at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, Emefiele said that banks had been informed to take records of business owners who might taken loans and others whose businesses were destroyed and looted, insisting that opportunity would be given to them to help them bounce back in their businesses.

The CBN governor also said that COCACOVID will build 44 police stations set ablaze by the rampaging youths and arsonists, adding that CBN would unveil the plan next week.

He appealed to member of the organised private sector to work together in order to rebuild the country.