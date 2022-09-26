Business

CBN: Collaboration key to successful digital payment system

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has emphasised that collaboration among operators is key to guaranteeing a successful digital payment ecosystem.

The Director, Payment System Management, at the apex bank, Mr. Musa Jimoh, stated this at the Interswitch Techconnect 2.0 event held in Lagos. Jimoh, who was one of the panel discussants at the event, noted that the nature of the digital payment ecosystem meant that operators need to collaborate with other entities to ensure success of their businesses.

He said: “The number one thing that we drive among all participating entities is collaboration. We need a lot of collaboration.

All the operators need one another. “The banks cannot provide digital financial services without technological infrastructure. For example, you will not be able to connect all your banks together without telecom infrastructure. Same thing with other telco providers. “The teclos also need the banks because the banks provide last mile services to their customers.

For example a lot of telco customers buy their air time using banks’ services or they go to their bank ATMs. So, it’s a very symbiotic relationship that we really want to create.”

In his contribution, the MD, Payment Processing & Switching, Interswitch Purepay, Akeem Lawal, stated that the theme of the event, “Collaborating for Industry growth and profitability,” is very dear to his heart as it was only through collaboration among operators in the digital payment ecosystem that financial inclusion in the country can be accelerated.

 

The two-day event saw Interswitch rolling out six cutting-edge solutions and services that facilitate the processes of consumer-facing digital services. Among the solutions unveiled include the Payment-asa- Service (PaaS), which helps to cut down investment costs for financial institutions, providing a robust product offering through cloud-based platforms to enrich payment experiences of customers, with safety at its core.

 

