CBN commits N200bn to FG’s housing scheme

As part of the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP), the Federal Government will, this week, flag off its Social Housing Scheme designed to build about 300,000 units of affordable shelter for Nigerians. Already, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has committed an initial N200 billion to the project.

The scheme, which will take off in 20 states at the first instance, is expected to create about 1.8 million jobs in the country. Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President in the Office of the Vice President, Mr. Laolu Akande, who dropped these hints yesterday, disclosed that the portal to invite Nigerians interested either as beneficiaries of the Social Housing or as delivery partners would be launched this week by the Family Homes Fund, the Federal Government agency designated to implement the scheme. Akande disclosed that among the initial 20 states, including the FCT, which have expressed interest in the programme, a number of them have offered free land for the constructions of the houses.

There are indications that the Social Housing Scheme will offer houses at low prices such as between N1.8 million to N2 million and will soon be available in states such as Osun, Ogun, Enugu, Delta, Bauchi, Kebbi, Nasarawa, Plateau, and the Federal Capital Territory where the first set of construction sites have been indicated. There are also others like Abia,

Anambra, Ebonyi, Imo, Cross River, Sokoto, Kaduna, Zamfara, Katsina, Borno and Yobe states that are now working towards joining in a similar vein. In June 2020, President Muhammadu Buhari approved the N2.3 trillion ESP prepared by the Osinbajoled Economic Sustainability Committee.

In a bid to achieve the goals of the programme, the Family Homes Funds was appointed as the implementing agency for this initiative and it will construct 300,000 housing units across the country. “To kick start the social housing projects, the CBN has already committed to a N200 billion facility and most of the sites where the housing project will commence have already been identified across various geo-political zones by the Federal Government,” he said.

According to Akande, the programme has one, two and three-bedroom units that will be sold at low prices. The one-bedroom unit will cost as little as between N1.8 million and N2 million, while financial assistance would be available for Nigerians to pay the mortgage.

He said that in an effort to achieve the low-price points being targeted, a model design has been produced for the one and two bedroom houses against which a sample house has been built to demonstrate the costing.

“The form of financial assistance that will be made available to Nigerians include mortgage loans at low interest rates. Financing will be arranged through the designation of a Homes Warehousing Agent that will purchase the completed homes from the developers. Individual buyers will then purchase homes from these Homes’ Warehousing Agents. ”

Family Homes Fund Limited (FHFL) has mobilized cooperatives and other such organised groups across the country as the main off-takers for the homes. For instance, FHFL recently met with 93 cooperative leaders from the six geographical zones, under the aegis of the Co- Operatives Federation of Nigeria,” he said.

Akande stated that under the social housing project, jobs will be created from the need for the local production of building materials and housing inputs such as doors, windows, hinges, frames, cement and paints. “For instance, about 1.5m doors would be needed, 1.8m windows, 7.8m hinges, amongst other input needs.

“Building sites will also function like factories for the manufacturing of the twohouse inputs to increase local production of building materials and save costs on the importation of building products.

“The social housing project will also employ both the services of established developers and young small-medium scale professional contractors (architects, engineers, quantity surveyors and accountants. These groups will in turn employ the needed artisans,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...