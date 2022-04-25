News Top Stories

CBN: Consumer credit hits N2.07trn

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Total consumer credit outstanding expanded by 24.69 per cent to hit N2.07trillion at the end of December 2021 from N1.66trillion in the corresponding period of the previous year, latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows.

 

According to the economic report for the fourth quarter of 2021 released by the apex bank last week, personal loans accounted for 74.9 per cent of total consumer credit during the period, while retail loans accounted for the balance of 25.1 per cent.

 

Consumer credit usually refers to no-collateral, short- and intermediate-term loans, extended by banks or online lenders, to finance the purchase of commodities or services for personal consumption or to refinance debts incurred for such purposes.

 

New Telegraph’s analysis of CBN data indicates that with banks’ credit to the private sector headed north in recent  times, consumer credit has maintained its upward trend.

 

The regulator’s Q4’21 economic report, for instance, states that: “Sectoral credit  utilisation increased due to enhanced credit delivery by the banking system to support the realeconomy. Creditutilisation bysectorsof theeconomygrew by 6.9 per cent to N24,378.19 billion at end-December 2021, owing, largely, to the increased credit to trade/general commerce.

 

“Ananalysisof creditutilisation revealed that the industry and services sectors remained the dominant sectors, as their share in total credit stood at 40.7 per cent and 53.4 per cent, respectively, compared with41.7 per cent and 52.8 per cent at the end[1]September 2021. The agriculture sector’s share increased by0.6percentagepointto6.0per centcomparedwith5.4percent at the end[1]September 2021.

 

“Consumercreditoutstanding increased due to higher personal and retail loans. Consumer credit outstanding, at N2,073.76 billion, rose by 6.7 per cent at the end-December 2021 from N1,942.87 billion at end September 2021. At that level, consumer credit constituted 8.5 per cent of total credit to the private sector.

 

The growth in consumer credit could be ascribed to the slight decline in the maximum lending rate in the review quarter. “A breakdown of consumer loans showed that personal loans sustained its dominance, accountingforthelargestshare of 74.9 per cent, while retail loans explained the remaining 25.1 per cent.”

 

Similarly, in its Q4’ 2020 economic report, the CBN stated: “Consumer credit outstanding, at N1,663.07 billion at end- December 2020, rose by 9.9 per cent and 17.7 per cent above the levels at the end of the preceding quarterandthecorresponding period of 2019, respectively.

 

Also, consumer credit as a percentage of private sector credit increased to 8.9 per cent atend[1]December2020from8.1 percentatend-September2020. “The growth in consumer credit reflected the expansionary monetary policy stance of the Bank, as well as the effectiveness of the Loan-to-Deposit Ratio policy, aimed at reflating the economy. A breakdown of consumer loans showed that retail loans rose by 1.8 percentage points, over the level at the

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Buhari: I won’t allow repeat of #EndSARS protests

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed that his administration will do all within its capacities never to allow a repeat of #EndSARS protests in the country again.   Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Muhammad Dingyadi, quoted the president to have said this during the meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) at the State House, Abuja, […]
News

Davis Exotic Homes announces partnership with Mykmary

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Davis Exotic Homes, a building, construction and architectural firm located in Lagos, has announced a partnership with Mykmary Fashion House, organisers of the Mykmary Fashion Show and Award 2021. The partnership is bringing to the fore the vision of Davis Exotic Homes as an organisation that has it in mind to add value and give […]
News Top Stories

AbdulRazaq to ECOWAS Court: We ‘ll support judiciary

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdukRahman Abdul- Razaq has reiterated that his administration would continue to do its best to support the judiciary, while also giving it unfettered freedom to operate without any interference. AbdulRazaq, who stated this while hosting the delegation of ECOWAS Court of Justice to a dinner, also, appreciated the court for picking Kwara […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica