CBN: Consumer credit hits N2.07trn

Total consumer credit outstanding expanded by 24.69 per cent to hit N2.07trillion at the end of December 2021 from N1.66trillion in the corresponding period of the previous year, latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows.

According to the economic report for the fourth quarter of 2021 released by the apex bank last week, personal loans accounted for 74.9 per cent of total consumer credit during the period, while retail loans accounted for the balance of 25.1 per cent.

Consumer credit usually refers to no-collateral, short- and intermediate-term loans, extended by banks or online lenders, to finance the purchase of commodities or services for personal consumption or to refinance debts incurred for such purposes.

New Telegraph’s analysis of CBN data indicates that with banks’ credit to the private sector headed north in recent times, consumer credit has maintained its upward trend.

The regulator’s Q4’21 economic report, for instance, states that: “Sectoral credit utilisation increased due to enhanced credit delivery by the banking system to support the realeconomy. Creditutilisation bysectorsof theeconomygrew by 6.9 per cent to N24,378.19 billion at end-December 2021, owing, largely, to the increased credit to trade/general commerce.

“Ananalysisof creditutilisation revealed that the industry and services sectors remained the dominant sectors, as their share in total credit stood at 40.7 per cent and 53.4 per cent, respectively, compared with41.7 per cent and 52.8 per cent at the end[1]September 2021. The agriculture sector’s share increased by0.6percentagepointto6.0per centcomparedwith5.4percent at the end[1]September 2021.

“Consumercreditoutstanding increased due to higher personal and retail loans. Consumer credit outstanding, at N2,073.76 billion, rose by 6.7 per cent at the end-December 2021 from N1,942.87 billion at end September 2021. At that level, consumer credit constituted 8.5 per cent of total credit to the private sector.

The growth in consumer credit could be ascribed to the slight decline in the maximum lending rate in the review quarter. “A breakdown of consumer loans showed that personal loans sustained its dominance, accountingforthelargestshare of 74.9 per cent, while retail loans explained the remaining 25.1 per cent.”

Similarly, in its Q4’ 2020 economic report, the CBN stated: “Consumer credit outstanding, at N1,663.07 billion at end- December 2020, rose by 9.9 per cent and 17.7 per cent above the levels at the end of the preceding quarterandthecorresponding period of 2019, respectively.

Also, consumer credit as a percentage of private sector credit increased to 8.9 per cent atend[1]December2020from8.1 percentatend-September2020. “The growth in consumer credit reflected the expansionary monetary policy stance of the Bank, as well as the effectiveness of the Loan-to-Deposit Ratio policy, aimed at reflating the economy. A breakdown of consumer loans showed that retail loans rose by 1.8 percentage points, over the level at the

