CBN: Credit to private sector hits N35.31trn

Govt’s portion rises by 0.65% to N13.03trn

Banks’ credit to the private sector of the economy rose by 20.06 per cent to N35.31trillion in November 2021 from N29.41trillion in the corresponding period of 2020, latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has shown.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the “Money and Credit Statistics” released by the apex bank, at the weekend, shows that lenders’ credit to the private sector continues to maintain its uptrend as it increased by 2.01 per cent to N35.31trillion in November 2021 from N34.62trillion in the previous month.

The data also indicates that net domestic credit jumped by 20.27 per cent to N48.34trillion in November 2021 from N40.19trillion in the corresponding period of 2020.

credit rose by 1.63 per cent to N48.34 trillion in November 2021 from N47.57trillion in October 2021, according to the CBN. In addition, the data shows that credit to the government rose by 0.65 per cent toN13.03trillioninNovember from N12.95trillion in October 2021.

New Telegraph’s findings reveal that total credit to the private sector of the economy has been on upward trend since February last year when it stood at N30.51trillion.

Analysts attribute increased banking credit to the private sector to policies introduced by the CBN in recent years to boost economic growth by encouraging Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to increase lending to the private sector.

Specifically, in its bid to get lenders to heed its appeal to increase lending to the private sector, the apex in late 2019 introduced a 65 percent Loan-to-Deposit Ratio (LDR) policy and subsequently in January 2020 increased the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) to 27.5 per cent from 22.5 per cent.

Analysts estimate that the CBN’s move has led to total credit to the private sector rising by over N4trillion since March 2020.

Commenting on the surge in banking credit to the private sector, analysts at CSL Research, in a recent note, stated: “The real sector has largely benefitted from the CBN’s sustained monetary stimulus evidenced by the fact that the economy has returned to growth and the government’s fiscal position has increased through improved Company Income Tax(+20.1% y/y in 9M 2021) and VAT collections (+40.2% y/y in 9M 2021) arising from recovery in economic activities.

“The expansion in private sector credit reflects the CBN’s continued efforts to revive the ailing economy. The CBN has been relatively successful at supporting output recovery.

One, thus far in 2021, the apex bank has maintained the benchmark Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 11.5 per cent, avoiding any further tightening that could stifle credit growth, while a huge proportion of the credit was towards sectors such as agriculture, oil and gas, and manufacturing sectors, the Non-Performing Loan (NPL) ratio of Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) have remained moderate as CBN allowed banks to restructure loans to the strained sectors.”

The analysts further stated: “Increasing oil prices have also been supportive as many of the restructured loans to the oil and gas sector have been reported to be meeting the new terms.

That said, lower yields on investment securities have forced many banks to increase lending to the real sector of the economy.”

“The sustained credit to the economy has been a valuable stimulus tool. However, the age-long structural bottlenecks that have affected growth remain a problem,” they added.

In his personal statement at the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) held in November, a member of the Committee, Professor Festus Adenikinju, noted that bank industry credit increasedfromN19.39trillion in October 2020 to N23.49 trillion in October 2021.

According to him, CBN reports also show that that core sectors of the economy and Nigerians from different

