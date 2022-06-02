News Top Stories

CBN: Credit to private sector hits N37.13trn

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

…as currency outside banks peaks at N2.78trn

Banks’ credit to the private sector rose by N5.23trillion to N37.13trillion in April 2022 from N31.90trillion in the corresponding period of last year, latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows. New Telegraph’s analysis of the “MoneyandCredit Statistics” released by the apex bank, further indicates that credit to the private sector increased by N759.17billion to N37.13trillion in April 2022 fromN36.37trillionintheprevious month. Similarly, the data shows that net domestic credit rose toN53.69trillioninAprilfrom N52.69trillion in the previous month while net credit to government inched up to N16.56trillion in April from N16.32trillion in March.

Further analysis of the data reveals that Currency Outside Banks (COB) stood at N2.78 trillion in April 2022 compared with N2.72trillion in the preceding month. Analysts attribute the surgeinbankingcredittothe private sector in recent years to the policies that the CBN introduced to encourage deposit money banks to increase lending to the private sector as part of its efforts to boost economic growth. Specifically, theapexbank inJuly2019, announcedanincrease in the required minimum Loan-to-Deposit Ratio (LDR) to 60 per cent effective end of September 2019. Itlater raised the ratio higher to 65 per cent which banks were expected to comply with by the end of December the same year. New Telegraph’s findings show that the LDR policy resulted in total credit to the private sector rising by over N4trillion between March 2020 and December 2021.

In a report it issued in December, one of the global rating agencies, Standard and Poor’s (S&P), predicted that private sector credit in Nigeria would range between 15 and 18 per cent of the country’sGrossDomesticProduct (GDP) before 2023. The rating agency estimated that banking sector loan growth would average around 20 per cent through 2023, while the sector’s nonperforming loan (NPL) ratio was expected to increase to seven per cent in 2021, compared with a reported 5.7 per cent in June 2021. It noted that Nigeria’s private sector leverage was low in absolute terms, adding that compared with peers, loangrowthwouldreflectthe renewed impetus stemming from banks’ digital transformation and greater focus on retail lending as well as weakening naira. Furthermore, the agency said that household and corporate leverage metrics were amongthelowestinNigeria’s peergroup, statingthatbanks arelargely focused onserving large and established corporateswhilesmallandmidsize enterprises lending accounted for less than one per cent of total loans in 2020.

 

