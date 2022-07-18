CBN: Credit to private sector hits N39.27trn in June

Currency outside banks drops to N2.72trn

Banks’ credit to the private sector rose by 20.37 per cent (N6.64trillion) to N39.27 trillion as of June 2022 N351.6BNfrom N32.63 trillion in the corresponding period of last year, latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows.

The apex bank’s “Money and Credit Statistics” for June 2022, posted on its website over the weekend, also shows that credit to the private sector, last month, increased by 1.52 per cent(N589.29billion) from N38.68trillion in May 2022.

Similarly, the data indicates that net domestic credit rose by 29.51 per cent (N13.05trillion) to N57.27 trillion in June 2022 from N44.22 trillion in the cor

responding period of last year. Compared with the previous month’s (May 2022) N56.95trillion, it also increased by 0.56 per cent (N316.94billion). However, the data shows that while net credit to government surged to N17.99trillion in June 2022 from N11.59trillion in the corresponding period of last year, compared with May 2022’s N18.27trillion, it declined by N272.35billion. According to the CBN’s numbers, Currency Outside Banks (COB) dropped to N2.72 trillion in June 2022 from N2.76 trillion in the previous month. The data equally shows that demand deposits (funds held in current accounts) fell to N17.67trillion in June 2022 from N17.85trillion in the previous month. Analysts note that there has been a significant increase in banking industry credit to the private sector in recent years, a development they attribute to the policies that the CBN introduced to encourage Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to increase lending to the private sector as part of its efforts to boost economic growth. Specifically, one of such policies generally cited by financial experts is the apex bank’s Loan-to-Deposit Ratio (LDR) policy. Introduced in July 2019, the policy saw the CBN increasing the required minimum LDR to 60 per cent effective end of September 2019. It later raised the ratio higher to 65 per cent and directed lenders to comply with the regulation by the end of December of the same year. Indeed, in his personal statement at the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held in May this year, a member of the committee, Professor Festus Adenikinju, stated: “Industry Credit increased by N4.65 trillion between April 2021 and April 2022. This growth can be attributed primarily to 2 0 increased funding base of the industry and the CBN’s Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR) policy. “All sectors of the economy have benefitted from the increased lending with the top three being Oil and Gas, Manufacturing, and General. However, governments rank as number four largest beneficiary of total credit. In fact, in terms of sectors that recorded the highest increase in gross credit between end-May 2019 and end-April 2022, Governments are in the top three, after manufacturing and General (retail and personal loans).” He further stated: “In terms of interest on lending, 70.93 per cent of loan recipients in April 2022, accessed those loans at 15 per cent or below, compared with 61.29 per cent in March 2022. This shows more banks customers were able to access loans at lower interest rates over the two periods. The Other Financial Institutions (OFIs) are also doing quite well. Between April 2021 and April 2022, OFIs grew total assets by 11 per cent, total credit 21 per cent, total deposits 16 per cent and total borrowings by 11 per cent. The OFIs provide the avenue for increasing financial inclusiveness in the Nigerian economy.”

