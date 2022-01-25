CBN: Credit to private sector rises 18.5% to N35.73trn

Lending to FG peaks at N13.73trnWhy

Banks’ credit to the private sector of the economy rose by 18.5 per cent to N35.73 trillion in December 2021, from N30.15 trillion in the corresponding period of 2020, latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows.

New Telegraph’s analysis of “Money and Credit Statistics” released by the apex bank, yesterday, shows that lenders’ credit to the private sector continues to maintain its uptrend as it increased by 0.98 per cent to N35.73trillion in December from N35.38trillion in the previous month.

The data also indicates that net domestic credit rose by 16.23 per cent to N49.46trillion in December 2021 from N42.55trillion in the corresponding period of 2020.

Similarly, according to the CBN, net domestic credit rose by 2.16 per cent to N49.46trillion in December 2021 from N48.41trillion in November 2021. Furthermore, the data indicates that credit to the government increased by 5.36 per cent to N13.73trillion in December 2021 from N13.03 trillion in the previous month.

New Telegraph’s findings reveal that total credit to the private sector of the economy has been on upward trend since February last year when it stood at N30.51trillion. Analysts attribute increased banking credit to the private sector to policies introduced by the CBN to encourage deposit money banks (DMBs) to increase lending to the private sector in order to boost economic growth.

In its bid to get lenders to heed its appeal to increase lending to the private sector, the apex bank in late 2019 introduced a 65 per cent Loanto- Deposit Ratio (LDR) policy. The LDR stipulates the volume of loans a bank must give out as a percentage of its total deposit.

Analysts estimate that the CBN’s move has led to total credit to the private sector rising by over N4trillion since March 2020. Commenting on the surge in banking credit to the private sector, analysts at CSL Research, in a recent note, stated: “The real sector has largely benefitted from the CBN’s sustained monetary stimulus evidenced by the fact that the economy has returned to growth and the government’s fiscal position has increased through improved Company Income Tax(+20.1% y/y in 9M’21) and VAT collections (+40.2% y/y in 9M’21) arising from recoveryineconomicactivities.

“The expansion in private sector credit reflects the CBN’s continued efforts to revive the ailing economy.

The CBN has been relatively successful at supporting output recovery. One, thus far in 2021, the apex bank has maintained the benchmark Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 11.5 per cent, avoiding any further tightening that could stifle credit growth, while a huge proportion of the credit was towards sectors such as agriculture, oil and gas, and manufacturing sectors, the Non-Performing Loan (NPL) ratio of Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) have remained moderate as CBN allowed banks to restructure loans to the strained sectors.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...