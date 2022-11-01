CBN: Credit to private sector rose to N40.50trn in September

…sells $9.67bn FX to dealers in H1’22

Banks’ credit to the private sector rose by 19.35 per cent (N6.66trillion) to N40.50 trillion as of September 2022, compared with N33.94triilion in the corresponding period of last year, latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows.

The apex bank’s “Money and Credit Statistics” for September 2022, posted on its website, yesterday, further show that when compared with the figure for August 2022 (N40.20trillion), banking sector credit to the private sector in September increased by N300.06billion or 0.75 per cent.

Also, the data indicates that net credit to government rose by N9.82trillion or 75.51 per cent to N22.83trillion in September 2022 from N13.01 trillion in the corresponding period of last year.

According to the data, Month-on-Month, net credit to government increased by N1.86trillion or 8.87per cent to N22.83trillion in September 2022 from N20.97 trillion in the preceding month. Similarly, net domestic credit rose to N63.33trillion in September 2022 from N61.17trillion in the preceding month.

According to the CBN data, net domestic credit stood at N46.94trillionasof September last year. Further review of the CBN’s data shows that Currency Outside Banks (COB) increased to N2.73 trillion in September 2022 from N2.70 trillion in the preceding month. In the same vein, currency in circulation rose to N3.23trillion in September 2022 from N3. 21trillion in the previous month.

Analysts note that banking industry credit to the private sector has maintained an upward trend in recent years, a development they attribute to policies that the CBN introduced to encourage Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to increase lending to the private sector as part of its efforts to boost economic growth.

For instance, one of such policies generally cited by financial experts is the apex bank’s Loan-to-Deposit Ratio (LDR) policy.

Introduced in July 2019, the policy saw the CBN increasing the required minimum LDR to 60 per cent effective end of September 2019. It later raised the ratio higher to 65 per cent and directed lenders to comply with the regulation by the end of December of the same year.

Meanwhile, the apex bank sold a total of $9.67billion foreign exchange to authorised dealers in the first six months of this year, its latest economic reports show.

According to the apex bank’s Economic Report for Q2’22 released yesterday, total foreign exchange sales to authorised dealers by the regulator during the period stood at $4.81 billion compared with $4.86billion in the previous quarter.

This means that the CBN sold a total of $9.67billion foreign exchange to authorized dealers in the first half of this year.

The report stated: “The bank continued to strengthen its foreign exchange management regime by implementing the RT200 programme as a strategy to create an enabling environment for a stable exchange rate. Total foreign exchange sales to authorised dealers by the Bank at $4.81 billion, decreased by 0.9 per cent, compared with the level in the preceding quarter.

“Disaggregation shows that SME interventions and sales at the investors & exporters window declined by 8.6 per cent and 41.3 per cent to $0.34 billion and $0.83 billion, respectively, relative to the preceding quarter.

However, interbank/ invisiblesandSMISwindows, increased by 5.3 per cent and 14.7percentto$0.48billionand $2.05 billion, compared with the amounts in the preceding quarter. Similarly, matured swapcontractsrose by34.6per cent to $1.11 billion, relative to the previous quarter’s level.”

