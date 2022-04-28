CBN data confirms drop in external reserves by $128.4m

The nation’s external reserves fell by $128.48milion between April 22 and April 26, latest data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) showed yesterday. According to the apex bank, the external reserves, which stood at $39.81billion on April 22, dropped to $39.68billion on April 26. New Telegraph had reported on Tuesday that analysts at Financial Derivatives Company Ltd (FDC), citing higher oil prices, recently projected that the country’s external reserves would continue to head north in the near term.

The analysts stated: “Nigeria’s gross external reserves gained by 0.10 per cent to $39.74 billion in April 14 from $39.70 billion in March 15. Gross external reserves also gained by 0.51 per cent so far in April. “The increase is largely driven by higher oil prices. The gross external reserves are expected to increase in the near term as oil prices remain high, albeit moderately due to the country’s sub-optimal oil production.

This will support CBN’s capacity to increase forex supply to the foreign exchange market, thereby stabling the currency.” However, an analysis of CBN data indicates that the external reserves, which maintained an upward trend between April 1 ($39.54billion) and April 21 ($39.81billion), thereby gaining $271.56million, dropped to $39.80billion on April 22. Thelatestdataposted onthe CBN’s website also shows that the external reserves headed south between April 22 and April 26. Analysts attribute the decrease in the reserves in the last few days to increased forex sales by the apex bank.

In its latest report on Nigeria, one of the big three credit rating agencies, Fitch Ratings, stated that higher global oil prices will drive an improvement in the country’s external liquidity and support nearterm economic growth. Theagency, however, added that “these improvements are balanced against high hydrocarbon dependence, which leaves Nigeria vulnerable to negative oil price shocks, and structurally low domestic revenue mobilisation.” According to Fitch, “Nigeria’s gross international reserves have been bolstered by higher oil export receipts, which will continue in 2022.

“We forecast reserves to increase to $43 billion in 2022, up from $40.5 billion at end-2021. We estimate that the combination of oil exports and remittance inflows helped to bring the current account (CA) into balance in 2021 after a deficit of 4.2 per cent of GDP in 2020. “Our baseline assumption isfortheCA balancetoremain broadly unchanged in 2022, but sustained higher oil prices at their present level of S112 per barrel could widen the 2022 current account surplus to four per cent of GDP, with upside to Nigeria’s international reserves.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...