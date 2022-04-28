News Top Stories

CBN data confirms drop in external reserves by $128.4m

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The nation’s external reserves fell by $128.48milion between April 22 and April 26, latest data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) showed yesterday. According to the apex bank, the external reserves, which stood at $39.81billion on April 22, dropped to $39.68billion on April 26. New Telegraph had reported on Tuesday that analysts at Financial Derivatives Company Ltd (FDC), citing higher oil prices, recently projected that the country’s external reserves would continue to head north in the near term.

The analysts stated: “Nigeria’s gross external reserves gained by 0.10 per cent to $39.74 billion in April 14 from $39.70 billion in March 15. Gross external reserves also gained by 0.51 per cent so far in April. “The increase is largely driven by higher oil prices. The gross external reserves are expected to increase in the near term as oil prices remain high, albeit moderately due to the country’s sub-optimal oil production.

This will support CBN’s capacity to increase forex supply to the foreign exchange market, thereby stabling the currency.” However, an analysis of CBN data indicates that the external reserves, which maintained an upward trend between April 1 ($39.54billion) and April 21 ($39.81billion), thereby gaining $271.56million, dropped to $39.80billion on April 22. Thelatestdataposted onthe CBN’s website also shows that the external reserves headed south between April 22 and April 26. Analysts attribute the decrease in the reserves in the last few days to increased forex sales by the apex bank.

In its latest report on Nigeria, one of the big three credit rating agencies, Fitch Ratings, stated that higher global oil prices will drive an improvement in the country’s external liquidity and support nearterm economic growth. Theagency, however, added that “these improvements are balanced against high hydrocarbon dependence, which leaves Nigeria vulnerable to negative oil price shocks, and structurally low domestic revenue mobilisation.” According to Fitch, “Nigeria’s gross international reserves have been bolstered by higher oil export receipts, which will continue in 2022.

“We forecast reserves to increase to $43 billion in 2022, up from $40.5 billion at end-2021. We estimate that the combination of oil exports and remittance inflows helped to bring the current account (CA) into balance in 2021 after a deficit of 4.2 per cent of GDP in 2020. “Our baseline assumption isfortheCA balancetoremain broadly unchanged in 2022, but sustained higher oil prices at their present level of S112 per barrel could widen the 2022 current account surplus to four per cent of GDP, with upside to Nigeria’s international reserves.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

I believe in united Nigeria, not secession –Umahi

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State on Saturday declared his belief in a united Nigeria and condemned calls for secession by some groups in the country. Umahi said this in Abakaliki during the conclusion of the 8-day prayer and fasting session organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ebonyi Chapter, over the security situation […]
News Top Stories

2023 Presidency: APC pegs nomination forms at N100m, slates primaries for May 30/31

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The National Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday put the cost of its Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the presidential ticket of the party at N100 million and N50 million for governorship contenders. However, President Muhammadu Buhari has warned against the imposition of candidates in the party. Buhari said that […]
News

Extortion: Tricycle operators protest, attack Abia traffic agency’s office

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

No fewer than 200 tricycle operators stormed the headquarters of Traffic and Indiscipline Management Agency of Abia State (TIMASS) yesterday protesting what they described as extortion, high handedness and arbitrary confiscation of their tricycles by officials of the agency. The operators said they have been made to suffer too many hardships in the hands of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica