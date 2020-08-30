News Top Stories

CBN debits banks N321.6bn for CRR default

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has debited about 17 lenders N321.6billion for failing to meet Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) targets, Sunday Telegraph learnt Saturday.

 

The CRR is the minimum amount banks are expected to retain with the CBN from customer deposits. At its meeting in January this year, the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had increased the CRR by 500 basis points from 22.5 per cent to 27.5 per cent to help soak up liquidity from the banking system, as part of measures to curb inflation and naira instability.

 

The apex bank often re-injects the liquidity to stabilise markets. Sunday Telegraph’s stable mate, New Telegraph reported last month that between June 5 and July 3, the apex bank debited lenders a total of N797.8billion for not complying with its CRR requirements. Specifically, on July 3, the regulator withdrew N122billion from the accounts of about 20 DMBs for noncompliance with the requirements.

 

Two weeks earlier, the CBN had collected N216.1bilion from 26 lenders for also failing to meet CRR targets. It had previously debited the same number of banks N459.7 billion on June 5 for the same violation. Before the aforementioned debits, the CBN, had in April, levied 28 lenders N1.4 trillion also for defaulting on their CRR obligations.

 

In fact, industry watchers estimate that between December 2019 and July 2020, the CBN had collected about N4.8 trillion from lenders with excess cash holdings. Furthermore, H1’ 2020 results released by some banks recently give an insight into the frequency of the CRR debits.

 

For instance, Union Bank of Nigeria reported its total CRR increased from N296 billion as at December 2019 to N484.5 billion as at June 30th, 2020. This suggests that the CBN debited the lender N188 billion in additional CRR between January and June 2020.

 

Equally, Sterling Bank reported that the CBN collected about N215.5 billion of its customer deposits as of June 2020.

 

FBN Holdings also disclosed in its latest financial statements that about N797billion of its cash was with the CBN in CRR debits as at June 2020. Analysts have said that given that the debits hamper wider lending, they could negatively affect banks’ performance this year.

Specifically, Senior Director EMEA bank ratings at Fitch Ratings, Mahin Dissanayake, said last month that: “Banks are dealing with slow growth, fall in lending, a lack of forex in the market and asset quality issues.” He, however, said that while he expects banks’ revenues to drop at least 20per cent this year, he did not expect any to make a loss.

 

In a recent chat with an online newspaper, the Managing Director of Sterling Bank, Mr. Abubakar Suleiman, was reported as saying that the CBN’s hiking of the CRR from 22.5 percent to 27.5 percent will not negatively im- pact the profitability of banks, since according to him, the system has been very liquid for a while now.

 

He was quoted as saying that: “The increase in CRR during the pandemic itself is actually marginal, so we were already at 22.5 percent prior to the pandemic. So the real increase between 22.5 and eventually to 27.5 is five percent.

 

“Beyond the fact that it represents a significant accumulation of liquidity that has not yet been deployed, which means that the banks increasingly have access to liquidity if they ever need it, it would be a squeeze on profitability to the extent that what goes into CRR cannot go into treasury bills or bond.

 

“But I think that loss of revenue… the banks will make up for it with a lower cost of funds because generally, the cost of funds has reduced significantly over the last two quarters, specifically on the back of the fall in the yield on treasury bills.

 

“So the yield curve has dropped significantly and therefore what you lose by putting up additional cash reserve, you gain because your cost of fund is much lower.

 

“So you’ll find as banks start to publish their results that over the last two quarters, there will be no significant impact on their profitability arising from CRR.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

NYSC camps to resume at FG’s order

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson

The Management of the National Youth Service NYSC has said the resumption of camps’ normal activities would be when it has received the nod of the Federal Government and sufficiently established it is safe to do so. Reacting to an online report that the camps would soon resume Orientation programme, a statement from the Director […]
News

EFCC: Court dismisses charges, acquits Ighodaro, others

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Justice Efe Ikponwonba of Edo State High Court, sitting in Benin, the state capital, has dismissed the charges brought against former Chairman of Edo State branch of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Emmanuel Ighodaro and two other executive members by the Economic Financial Crime Commission (EFCC). The EFCC had in January 2018, arraigned Dr. […]
News

NNPC 2020 RETREAT: GOV EMMANUEL DEMANDS FOR PETROLEUM DEPOT IN A’IBOM

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

    Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has insisted that Akwa Ibom State sitting on 25% of Nigeria’s oil and gas reserve, deserves at least a petroleum depot to regig the state economy and open up job opportunities for the youths.   He has also maintained that Akwa Ibom is strategically positioned in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: