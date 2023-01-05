CBN debunks alleged improper sale of Polaris Bank

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has described as “spurious, malicious, and misleading,” claims by an online publication pertaining to the recent sale of the Federal Government’s interest in Polaris Bank Ltd. The apex bank in a statement yesterday stressed that “the divestment was executed based on the relevant laws, global best practices for bank resolutions, and requisite regulatory approvals”. According to the statement by the Director of Corporate Communications Osita Nwanisobi, the CBN has to correct the inaccuracies contained in the said report “given the potentially grave implications for the stability of the bank, financial sector and the Nigerian economy”.

It added: “For the records, the public is referred to the statement dated October 20, 2022, by CBN & AMCON announcing the sale of 100% equity in Polaris Bank to a new core investor, Strategic Capital Investment Limited (SCIL), wherein it provided copious details of the process by which the sale was conducted. “Contrary to claims in the aforementioned online publication, the divestment from Polaris Bank was supervised by a Divestment Committee (Committee) comprising senior representatives of AMCON & CBN and supported by reputable legal and financial advisers. “In addition, the divestment mode, process and decision received requisite board and regulatory approvals.”

