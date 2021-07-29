CBN: Deepening non-interest banking in Nigeria

Nine years after its incursion into the banking space, the scope of non-interest banking has been deepened by the Central Bank of Nigeria, ABDULWAHAB ISA reports

It has been nine years of smooth, unbroken sail of non-interest banking in Nigeria, courtesy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). In 2011, the apex bank deepened the scope of banking practice in Nigeria from modern banking as we know it, with an Islamic ethical compliant principle of profit and loss sharing. Subsequently, CBN granted provisional operating licence to Jaiz Bank Plc, thus making it the pioneer of Islamic banking in Nigeria.

The decision to deliver on Islamic banking helped in no small way in erasing suspicion, fear and outright misgivings erroneously associated with the novel banking. Suspicion, fear and outright misgivings, which heralded its foray into banking space nine years ago, has significantly paled into acceptance. Religious phobia and misguided perception was erroneously associated with the concept. The perception of tagging non-interest bank a religious bank vanished.

The ethical based model bank as of today is the entire creed bank. It has broken religious barrier chain. Non-interest banking transactions are based on tangible assets and real services. It’s an alternative form of banking based on a principle of noninterest, sharing of risk and rewards, equity, fairness and justice.

Overview of non-interest banking

Islamic finance is a financial system based on adherence to sharia or Islamic law. It offers services, products and instruments based on compliance to this divine law. Sharia prohibits the payment or acceptance of interest charges (Riba) for the lending and accepting of money, as well as carrying out trade and other activities that provide goods or services considered contrary to its principles.

Money in Islam is not regarded as an asset from which it is ethically permissible to earn a direct return. Money tends to be viewed purely as a medium of exchange. Interest can lead to injustice and exploi tation in society.

The concept of non-interest banking is in two broad categories: Profit-and-loss-sharing (PLS), also called participatory modes, i.e., Musharakah and Mudarabah; and purchase and hire of goods or assets and services on a fixed-return basis, i.e., Murabaha, Istisna, Salam and Leasing (Ijarah). Between 2011 and 2019, noninterest banking attracted impressive attention among investors globally, recording a double-digit growth in assets.

A report by bnymellon.com attested to this. It noted that despite the tumultuous year for global financial markets in 2020 due to COVID-19, there is growing interest on this form on banking instrument due to three reasons — greater appreciation around the role that it plays in responsible investing, geographical interest in markets where it is gaining prominence, as well as digital transformation, which makes it investments more accessible. For instance, in 2019, report on non-interest banking assets estimated $2.88 trillion, the highest recorded growth for the industry since the global financial crisis.

It is projected to rise to $3.69 trillion by 2024. In Nigeria, banks and other financial institutions are cue in to opportunity created by CBN with introduction of noninterest banking.

They have positioned themselves to tap from these huge markets. From Jaiz Bank Plc, pioneer of non-interest banking, CBN granted licences to two additional banks – The Lotus Bank and Taj Bank. Non-interest banking in Nigeria is baby of the Central Bank of Nigeria. Mr. Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the apex bank, has been very passionate about the growth of non-interest banking and, therefore, initiated reforms and policy to deepen its impacts in relation to growing the economy.

To underscore its importance,

CBN under Emefiele recently introduced non-interest guidelines meant to provide facilities without interests to boost critical sectors like agriculture, MSMEs and Information Communication Technology (ICT), among others. CBN said the initiative was for non-interest financial institutions under its Agri-Business, Small and Medium Enterprise Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS), Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Fund (MSMEDF) and Accelerated Agricultural Development Scheme (AADS). According to the guidelines by the apex bank, the framework will integrate non-interest windows in all its intervention programmes aimed at supporting businesses and households that have been impacted negatively by the coronavirus.

It said under the Agri-Business, Small and Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS) for Non-Interest Financial Institutions (NIFIs), there will be creation of a Fund to be known as ‘AGSMEIS Non-Interest Fund’ to be domiciled in a dedicated account with the CBN. The guidelines stipulate that each non-interest deposit bank full-fledged or window is to set aside five per cent of its profit after tax annually as contribution to the Fund.

Under his watch, Emefiele, through various policy instruments of the bank, not only popularise acceptance of non-interest banking, the novel banking concept has crept to the rank of conventional, mainstream banks.

The governor and his team at CBN are working towards the creation of a non-interest window for the development of financing interventions. At a forum, Emefiele assured: “The interest-free window will assimilate a large section of the population excluded due to their aversion for interest and interest-based products, into the financial system.”

Some corporate institutions have taken a cue from CBN’s concept of financing. The Debt Management Office (DMO) so far raised three tranches of Sukuk bonds for financing road infrastructure across the country.

Osun State government, some years ago, raised Sukuk bonds to develop key infrastructure of the state. More institutions have embraced the concept of non-interest/ sharia complaint prod-ucts. These include Sterling Bank, Taj Banks, Lotus Capital, Noor Takaful, Cornerstone and Leadway Insurance companies, Tijjara Microfinance Bank and Stanbic IBTC.

Future outlook

Non-interest banking is already playing formidable role in Nigeria’s economy. An expert in Islamic finance, Dr. Basheer Oshodi, identified seven ways non-interest finance can support Nigeria’s economic sustainability.

Oshodi said with the roll out of the Economic Sustainability Plan of the Federal Government, non-interest finance market had the capacity to support its implementation in ways that can reset the economy and achieve inclusive growth for the nation.

The Group Head, non-interest banking at Sterling Bank made the assertion when he featured as guest during the special edition of the WebTV “Islamic Finance Weekly.”

According to him, recent data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed that Nigeria had a poverty rate of 40.1 per cent, implying that about 82.9m people are poor.

However, he said non-interest market had the instruments that can be deployed to bridge the gap of under-development in the country. Speaking on the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP), Oshodi believed the opportunities in the industry are enormous and it is time for effective collaboration amongst stakeholders to support the economy.

From the ESP of the current administration, he identified seven key areas the noninterest finance market can support government’s plan to stimulate socio-economic activities in the country.

The areas identified for strategic intervention include: agri-business, affordable housing, MSME development, transportation, digital economy, gas expansion and healthcare.

Giving his perspective, the Islamic Finance scholar said that currently, Africa, in total, accounted for one per cent of the global Islamic finance market, which leaves a lot of room for scaling, innovation and the need to deepen the market. Speaking further, he said Africa was doing very well in regulation, but needed more players in the market.

He acknowledged the fact that there was liquidity in the noninterest finance market that was not asset-backed and called for innovative products and instruments like “FX assets.”

Last line

