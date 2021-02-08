CBN defends stance on crypto-currency

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has strongly defended its decision to order financial and non-bank financial institutions in the country to identify and ensure immediate closure of the accounts of individuals and firms transacting in or operating crypto-currency exchanges.

In a statement issued last night, the apex bank said most of the comments and reactions to its directive clearly indicate that there was need for it “to provide further justifications about our position, especially to the general public.”

The CBN pointed out that its circular of February 5, 2021 did not place any new restrictions on cryptocurrencies, given that all banks in the country had earlier been forbidden, through its circulars dated January 12, 2017, and February 27, 2018, not to use, hold, trade and/or transact in cryptocurrencies.

The regulator also noted its position on cryptocurrencies was similar to that of many countries, central banks, international financial institutions, and distinguished investors and economists that have also warned against its use. “They have all made similar pronouncements based on the significant risks that transacting in cryptocurrencies portend – risk of loss of investments, money laundering, terrorism financing, illicit fund flows and criminal activities.

China, Canada, Taiwan, Indonesia, Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Bolivia, Kyrgyzstan, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iran, Bangladesh, Nepal and Cambodia have all placed certain level of restrictions on financial institutions facilitating cryptocurrency transactions,” the CBN stated.

Specifically, it stated: “In China, for example, cryptocurrencies are completely banned and all exchanges closed as well. Banks and other financial institutions are not allowed by law to transact or deal with cryptocurrencies. China’s Central Bank, called the Peoples Bank of China (PBoC) has provided several directives ruling out the use of these currencies.

The PBOC views cryptocurrencies as illegal because they are not issued by any recognized monetary institution and do not hold any legal status that can make them equivalent to money. Hence banks and all stakeholders are strongly advised against their use as a currency.

“Even famed investor, Warren Buffett has called cryptocurrencies ‘rat poison squared,’ a ‘mirage,’ and a ‘gambling device.’ Mr. Buffett believes it is a ‘gambling device’ given that they are mostly valuable because the person buying it does so, not as a means of payment; but in the hope they can sell it for even more than what they paid at some point.”

More significantly, however, the CBN contended that given that cryptocurrencies are unregulated and unlicensed entities, their use in Nigeria goes against its key mandates as enshrined in the CBN Act (2007), as the issuer of legal tender in Nigeria. “The use of cryptocurrencies in Nigeria is a direct contravention of existing law.

It is also important to highlight that there is a critical difference between a Central Bank issued Digital Currency and cryptocurrencies. As the names imply, while Central Banks can issue Digital Currencies, cryptocurrencies are issued by unknown and unregulated entities,” it stated.

In addition, the CBN cited the fact that patrons and users value anonymity, noting that many banks and investors who place a high value on reputation, have shunned cryptocurrencies because of the damaging effects of the widespread use of the currencies for illegal activities, including their use as speculative assets rather than as means of payment.

On the criticism that the closure of accounts associated with cryptocurrency activities will hurt the development of FinTech or a technology-driven payment system, the CBN said the argument does not hold water as its reforms have helped the country’s FinTech sub sector to leapfrog many of their counterparts in emerging and developing economies in the last decade.

“The robust regulatory framework put in place by the bank opened up the payment system to innovation with several new players across in the following licensing categories – Payment Terminal Service Providers (PTSPs), Payment Solution Service Providers (PSSPs), Mobile Money Operators (MMOs), Payment Terminal Application Developers (PTSAs), Switches, Super Agents, Agents and Payment Service Banks (PSBs).

This has created both direct and indirect jobs for Nigeria’s youth population,” the apex bank said. It emphasized that: “The recent regulatory directive became necessary to protect the financial system and the generality of Nigerians (including the youth population) from the risks inherent in crypto assets transactions, which have escalated in recent times, with dire consequences for the integrity of the financial system and financial stability.

“Due to the fact that cryptocurrencies are largely speculative, anonymous and untraceable, they are increasingly being used for money laundering, terrorism financing and other criminal activities. Small retail and unsophisticated investors also face high probability of loss due to the high volatility of the investments in recent times.”

Like this: Like Loading...