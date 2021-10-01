Business Top Stories

CBN defers eNaira launch to mark Independence anniversary

A head of the anticipated launch of Nigeria’s Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), known as eNaira, the spokesman of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, yesterday said that the planned unveiling on October 1, 2021 has now been deferred due to other key activities lined up to commemorate the country’s 61st Independence Anniversary.

Nwanisobi told journalists that the CBN took the decision to postpone the launch, which had been initially planned to coincide with the Independence anniversary, in deference to the mood of national rededication to the collective dream of One Nigeria. While assuring that there was no cause for alarm, he said the CBN and other partners were working round the clock to ensure a seamless process that will be for the overall benefit of the customer, particularly those in the rural areas and the unbanked population.

Highlighting the benefits of the eNaira, Nwanisobi stressed that Nigerians would be able to carry out peer-to-peer transfer to another person’s eNaira wallet as well as pay for goods and services at selected merchants. He added that the eNaira would also help reduce the use of cash and ensure stability of the Nigerian economy.

