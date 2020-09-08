CBN: Demand for housing loan fell in Q2’20

Deposit money banks (DMBs) recorded a drop in household demand for house purchase loans in Q2’20, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said. The apex bank stated this in its Credit Condition Survey Report Q2’20 released yesterday. According to the report, while household demand for house purchase loans decreased in Q2’20, it is expected to increase in Q3.

The report said: “For Q2’20, households demand for all lending types increased, but in Q3’20, only prime and other lending to households were expected to increase while buy to let lending would decrease. Household demand for consumer loans rose in Q2’20 and it is expected to rise in Q3’20.” However, the report states that demand for mortgage/ remortgaging from households fell in Q2’20 and it is also expected to further decline in Q3’20.

Specifically, on secured lending to households, the report said: “Lenders reported an increase in the availability of secured credit to households in Q2’20 relative to the previous quarter.

The changing appetite for risk and changing liquidity position were major factors responsible for the increase. Availability of secured credit is expected to increase in Q3’20 as well, with increased market share objectives and tighter wholesale funding conditions outlook as the likely contributory factors.

“The proportion of loan applications approved in the Q2’20 decreased, as lenders tightened their credit scoring criteria Lenders expect to further tighten the credit scoring criteria but preempt the proportion of approved households’ loan applications in Q3’20 to increase.”

In addition, it stated that lenders reported that the overall spreads on secured lending rates to households relative to MPR narrowed in Q2’20 and were expected to contract further in Q3’20. Similarly, spreads for all lending types narrowed in the Q2’20 and were expected to also narrow in the Q3’20.

According to the report, “secured loan performance, measured by default rates, improved in Q2’20 but it is expected to decline in Q3’20. Similarly, bank lenders reported lower loss given default by households in Q2’20, but they expect higher losses in Q3’20.”

On unsecured lending to households, the CBN said that the availability of unsecured credit provided to households increased in Q2’20 and it is expected to increase further in Q3’20. It attributed the increase to increased availability of funds and improving economic outlook.

The report, however, noted that “as lenders’ resolve to tighten the credit scoring criterion for total unsecured loan applications in Q2’20, the proportion of approved total loan applications for households decreased. Lenders expect to loosen the credit scoring criteria in Q3’20 and anticipate that the proportion of approved loan applications will increase.”

It stated that the proportion of approved credit card loans increased in Q2’20, though the credit scoring criteria for granting credit card loans was tightened, adding however, that the proportion of approved overdraft/ personal loan applications decreased, as lenders tightened the credit scoring criteria.

Furthermore, the report stated: “The limit on unsecured credit card loan and approved new loan applications decreased in Q2’20, and it is expected to decline further in Q3. The minimum proportion of credit card balances on approved new loan applications increased in the Q2 but it is expected to decrease in Q3’20.”

