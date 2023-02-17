CBN denies ordering banks to collect old N500, N1,000 notes

Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has debunked reports that it has authorised commercial banks to start accepting the old N500 and N1,000 notes.
The apex bank stated that it has not directed any banks to collect the old notes.
It said that the only directive to the regulator from President Muhammadu Buhari was to reissue the old N200 note.
Director, Corporate Communications of CBN, Osita Nwanisobi, made the disclosure in a statement on Friday.
Media space was awash on Friday that the CBN had authorised banks to collect the old N500 and N1,000 notes.