CBN denies ordering banks to collect old N500, N1,000 notes

Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

 

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has debunked reports that it has authorised commercial banks to start accepting the old N500 and N1,000 notes.

The apex bank stated that it has not directed any banks to collect the old notes.

It said that the only directive to the regulator from President Muhammadu Buhari was to reissue the old N200 note.

Director, Corporate Communications of CBN, Osita Nwanisobi, made the disclosure in a statement on Friday.

Media space was awash on Friday that the CBN had authorised banks to collect the old N500 and N1,000 notes.

 

News Top Stories

Nigeria Air set for launch with 3 airplanes, Ethiopian Airlines to own 49% stake, FG 5%

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The floating of a national airline for Nigeria would after all materialise as the carrier, Nigeria Air, is well on its way to being launched with three Boeing 737-800 aircraft said to be suitable for the Nigerian market. Spokesman for the Minister of Aviation, Dr. James Odaudu, in a statement yesterday night said the carrier […]
News

Onitiri hails Lagos lawmakers for passing anti-open grazing law

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, yesterday, received commendation for timely enacting the controversial Anti-Open Grazing Bill into law. Lagos politician and socio-political activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, in a statement yesterday, said the lawmakers have done well in responding to and obeying the voice of wisdom, reasoning of elders, yearnings and […]
News Top Stories

Naira plunges to N484/$1 on parallel market

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The lingering acute shortage of foreign exchange in the country appears to be worsening as the local currency continued its downward slide on the parallel market, dropping to N484/$1 yesterday from N478/$1 and 470 per dollar on Wednesday and yesterday respectively. Data obtained from “Abokifx,” a website that tracks forex rates on the parallel market […]

