Business

CBN devalues naira to 392 to a dollar

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed bureau de change operators in the country not to sell dollars higher than N392 to end users.
In a circular signed by O.S. Nnaji, director of trade and exchange at the CBN, and dated November 30, 2020, the apex bank said the volume of sales for each market is $10,000 per bureau de change (BDC).
“Please be advised that the applicable exchange rate for the disbursement of proceeds of IMTOs, for the period Monday, November 30 to Friday, December 14, 2020, is as follows: International money transfer service operators (IMTSOs) to banks – N388/$1; Banks to CBN – N399/$1; CBN to BDCs – N390/$1; BDCs to end-users not more than N392/$1,” it read.
At the close of trading on Friday, figures from the financial market dealers exchange over the counter (FMDQ) NAFEX, an official market where the exchange rate is traded, also show that the exchange rate between the naira and dollar has depreciated to N390/$1 — lowest level since the introduction of the import & export (I&E) window in 2017.
This is about N4 higher than the N386 per dollar which the apex bank had sold dollars to the BDC operators
In the parallel market, the naira hit record lows, falling by 2.2 percent to N495.00/$1 as lack of access to forex at the official windows has funneled demand to the parallel market.
This also followed recent comments by Godwin Emefiele, governor of the CBN, saying that the parallel market makes up only 5 percent of the overall FX market, patronised by people who go there for cash to offer bribe and corruption, noting that it should not be used to determine the naira’s true value.
The apex bank sells $10,000 twice weekly to BDCs and has sold over $1 billion since September 7 when it resumed intervention following a break occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nigeria’s FX reserves further declined by $40.05 million week-on-week to $35.45 billion, as the outflows for the CBN’s interventions across the various FX windows continue to outstrip dollar inflows.
Year-to-Date, the naira is down by 6.6 percent and 26.9 percent at the I&E window and in the parallel market, respectively.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Magu: Group seeks fair, transparent investigation

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Transparency International Nigeria, has called on the Presidential Panel set up to investigate the suspended Acting Chair of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, to carry out a thorough and fair investigation. The panel, which is headed by the former president of the Court of […]
Business

Abuse of discretionary powers stalls cargo clearing

Posted on Author BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

  Ships now stay at the port for over 50 days because of corruption and abuse of discretionary powers by government agencies in the cargo clearing process, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports     U nhealthy competition among government agencies  in the inspection of cargoes at the port has created heavy burden for importers in the process […]
Business

FG: Taming illegal fertiliser deals

Posted on Author TAIWO HASSAN

The Federal Government has issued a fresh warning to illegal fertiliser producers, importers and dealers to desist from the practice or risk being jailed. TAIWO HASSAN reports With the impact of COVID- 19 negatively affecting the country’s economic space, the present administration, as a way to retune the economy has identified agriculture as its priority. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: