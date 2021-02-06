News

CBN directs DMBs, NBFIs to close crypto currency account

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

The apex bank, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), yesterday directed all Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFIs) and Other Financial Institutions (OFls) to close the accounts used for crypto currency operations. The bank conveyed the directive via a circular BSD/ DIR/GEN/LAB/14/001. It urged all financial institutions “to identify persons and/ or entities transacting in or operating crypto currency exchanges within their systems and ensure that such accounts are closed immediately.”

It warned any financial institution that breaches the directive risks severe regulatory sanctions. According to the CBN, “dealing in crypto currencies or facilitating payments for crypto currency exchanges is prohibited”.

The circular signed by the Director of Banking Supervision, Bello Hassan, and the Director, Payments System Management Department, Musa I Jimoh, said the order is to take immediate effect. Reacting to the circular, a former Commissioner for Finance, Imo State, Prof. Uche Uwaleke, deduced reasons for CBN’s action. He said: “I guess it is because the CBN and the SEC are not yet ready with regulations guiding crypto asset trading platforms operations in Nigeria. “I think this directive by the CBN to banks should be seen in the light of the risk that unregulated crypto currency trading could pose to the financial system.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

#EndSARS: Security stakeholders demand restructuring of police

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

…FG tasks Lagos to fish out charlatans among youths Disturbed by the rising cases of insecurity in the country even after the end of the protests against police brutality, stakeholders in security and traditional rulers in Lagos on Tuesday called on the Federal Government to urgently restructure the Nigerian Police to reflect true federalism. This […]
News

Retirees threaten hunger strike over unpaid gratuities in Anambra

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Retirees in Anambra State have threatened to embark on hunger strike over unpaid gratuities. Pensioners’ chairman of the pensioners, Anthony Ugozor, disclosed this to our correspondent in Awka, the Anambra State capital yesterday. While stating that the state government owed pensioners in the state four years’ arrears of gratuities, Ugozor said the retirees would hold […]
News

Plant-based diet boosts lower blood sugar

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

A study from the Centre for Nutrition at the University of Bergen, Norway, has found that plant-based diets could help consumers metabolise glucose, lose weight (especially in overweight people) and avoid type 2 diabetes. According to findings of the study, in the light of the rising prevalence of obesity and metabolic disorders that are related […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica