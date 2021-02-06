CBN directs DMBs, NBFIs to close crypto currency account

The apex bank, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), yesterday directed all Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFIs) and Other Financial Institutions (OFls) to close the accounts used for crypto currency operations. The bank conveyed the directive via a circular BSD/ DIR/GEN/LAB/14/001. It urged all financial institutions “to identify persons and/ or entities transacting in or operating crypto currency exchanges within their systems and ensure that such accounts are closed immediately.”

It warned any financial institution that breaches the directive risks severe regulatory sanctions. According to the CBN, “dealing in crypto currencies or facilitating payments for crypto currency exchanges is prohibited”.

The circular signed by the Director of Banking Supervision, Bello Hassan, and the Director, Payments System Management Department, Musa I Jimoh, said the order is to take immediate effect. Reacting to the circular, a former Commissioner for Finance, Imo State, Prof. Uche Uwaleke, deduced reasons for CBN’s action. He said: “I guess it is because the CBN and the SEC are not yet ready with regulations guiding crypto asset trading platforms operations in Nigeria. “I think this directive by the CBN to banks should be seen in the light of the risk that unregulated crypto currency trading could pose to the financial system.”

Like this: Like Loading...