CBN disbursement to ABP hits N1.09trn

In continuation of its various interventions in critical areas of the economy, Central Bank of Nigeria disbursed N12.65 billion to three agricultural projects under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) between January and February 2023, bringing cumulative disbursement under the programme to N1.09 trillion. The amount was given to over 4.6 million smallholder farmers cultivating or rearing 21 agricultural commodities on an approved 6.02 million hectares of farmland across the country. CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, who confirmed the figures in Abuja on Tuesday, said the bank, in addition, released the sum of N23.70 billion under the N1.0 trillion Real Sector Facility to eight new real sector projects in agriculture, manufacturing, and services. Cumulative disbursements under the Real Sector Facility currently stood at N2.43 trillion, disbursed to 462 projects across the country, comprising 257 manufacturing, 95 agriculture, 97 services and 13 mining sector projects. Under the 100 for 100 Policy on Production and Productivity (PPP). He said the bank released N3.01 billion under the Nigerian Electricity Market Stabilisation Facility (NEMSF-2) for capital and operational expenditure of distribution companies (Discos) aimed at improving their liquidity status and aid their recovery of legacy debt.
