CBN disburses N1.487trn to boost food security

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday said it has disbursed N1.487 trillion under its various agricultural programmes to boost food security in the country. The CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, made this known while presenting the communiqué on the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held on Monday and Tuesday in Abuja. Emefiele said the apex bank disbursed N107.60 billion to 548,109 farmers cultivating 703,619 hectares of land between the fourth quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021 to boost dry season output.

He said: “Total disburse ments as at the end of February 2021 amounted to N1.487 trillion under the various agricultural programmes; of which N686.59 billion was disbursed under the Commercial Agricultural Credit Scheme (CACS). “The bank also disbursed N601.75 billion under the Anchor Borrower’s Programme (ABP) to 3,038,649 farmers to support food supply and dampen inflationary pressures.

“Under the Targeted Credit Facility, the bank has disbursed N218.16 billion to 475,376 beneficiaries, of which 34 per cent of beneficiaries are SMEs. “Under the Agri-Business/ Small and Medium Enterprise Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS), N111.62 billion has been disbursed to 28,961 beneficiaries, 70 per cent of which are in the agricultural sector.” The governor said that the CBN had also made huge investment in youth development through the creative industry, efforts to boost electricity supply as well as health financing.

