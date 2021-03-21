News Top Stories

CBN disburses N204.3bn COVID-19 intervention fund to 447, 671 beneficiaries

Posted on Author Tony Chukwuyen and Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

As at February 12, 2021, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), through the NIRSAL (Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending) Microfinance Bank, had disbursed N204.3 billion of its Targeted Credit Facility(TCF)- part of the apex bank’s measures aimed at cushioning the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses and households.

 

The Director, Development Finance Department at the CBN, Mr. Phillip Yusuf Yila, disclosed this yesterday at the 30th seminar for finance correspondents and Business Editors, which held virtually. Giving a breakdown of disbursements under the facility, Yila disclosed that 389,449 applicants applied and received loans, amounting to N137.3billion under the Household/Employee component of the TCF, while 58, 229 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) applied and got loans amounting to N67.04billion.

 

This means that a total of N204.3 billion has been disbursed from the facility. He also revealed that a total of N111.6billion had so far been disbursed to 28, 961 beneficiaries under the CBN’s Agribusiness Small and Medium Enterprise Investment Scheme (AgSMEIS) while a total of 320 beneficiaries have received N3.1billion under the Creative Industry Financing Initiative (CIFI).

 

In his opening remarks at the event, CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Corporate Services Directorate, Mr. Edward Adamu, stated that the apex bank decided to double the TCF to about N300 billion, “in order to accommodate many more beneficiaries and boost consumer expenditure, which should positively stimulate the economy”.

 

He said: “In line with the growing need to go digital, the application process is done online and requires limited paperwork from prospective applicants”.

 

Speaking on the CBN’s recent decision on cryptocurrency, Emefiele said: “The CBN did not place any new restrictions on the use of cryptocurrency in Nigeria”.

 

According to him:” Our recent directive only amplified an earlier regulation on the subject of cryptocurrency”.

 

He noted: “The recent directive became necessary to protect the financial system and the generality of Nigerians from the risks inherent in crypto asset transactions, which have escalated in recent times, with consequences on financial stability and implementation of monetary policy”.

 

In taking the decision, he stated that the CBN’s, “policy stand does not preclude Nigerians from harnessing the benefits of the underlying technology that support crypto transactions, which is a distributed ledger, commonly referred to as blockchain”.

 

The governor said: “There are several examples where blockchain technology has been used to facilitate and improve transparency in the settlement of trade transactions”.

 

As the pace of technological adoption increases, Emefiele said Nigeria, “must find ways to leverage digital channels in improving access to finance and access to credit for all Nigerians”.

 

Consequently, the digital economy he noted, “will be a key factor towards our efforts at driving growth over the next few years”.

“One of the strongest advantages of technology is that it shrinks time and space and reduces the world as a global village, thereby providing connectivity at the click of a button to anyone anywhere in the world”.

 

To further drive growth, Nigeria, the CBN Governor pointed out, “needs to build a solid digital economy, by focusing on digital infrastructure (internet connectivity most importantly), digital literacy and skills, digital financial services, digital platforms and digital entrepreneurship and innovation”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

CBN: FG’s deficits, others may undermine Nigeria’s Covid-19 response

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Fiscal and monetary policy measures introduced by the country’s authorities to tackle the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, may be weakened by the Federal Government’s deficits, underutilization in the labour market and inflationary pressures, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said.   The apex bank stated this in, “Monetary, credit, foreign trade and […]
News

INEC: Work on 2023 elections has begun – Yakubu

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

*Lists 1, 508 activities to be achieved Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Manhood Yakubu said work on the 2023 general elections has begun. Prof. Yakubu, who formally took over from the acting Chairman of the commission, AVM Ahmed Mu,’azu, after his swearing in for second term in office by President Muhammadu […]
Editorial Top Stories

Trump and invasion of Capitol

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Last week, the United States of America made the headlines for the wrong reasons. Thousands of protesters believed to be supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, the complex housing the United States Congress. The mob, many of whom were said to be armed, forced their way into the House and Senate chambers and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica