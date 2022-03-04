Business

CBN disburses N368bn to 778,000 households, SMEs

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said it has disbursed N368.79 billion to over 778,000 comprising of 648,052 households and about 130,000 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). It also said 4,478,381 smallholder farmers who cultivated 5.2 million hectares of farmland across the country and created 12.5million direct and indirect jobs had received N948billiin under the Anchor Borrowers’ programme(ABP). CBN Director, Corporate Communications Department, Osita Nwanisobi, stayed these at the CBN’s day at the ongoing 43rd Kaduna International Trade Fair on Thursday. Osita, who was represented by the Deputy Director, Sam Okogue, said the Bank through its development role enshrined in the CBN Act 2007, as amended, has led policy and financing support to about 40 interventions through development finance initiatives such as the Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund( ACGSF); the MSME Development Fund; the Agribusiness/ small and medium Enterprises investment Scheme(AGSMEIS); and the Non-oil Export Stimulation Facility(NESF), the Anchor Borrowers’ programme (ABP), amongst others.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Operator frets over cumbersome export trade in Nigeria

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

The Managing Director, SIFAX Logistics Limited, Mr Paul vd Linden, has said that the future of international trade in Nigeria was not looking bright with the cumbersome process of exports through Nigerian ports. He also expressed worry over the decline in importation to the country. Linden said in Lagos when the Association of Nigeria Licensed […]
Business

Mitsubishi Motors opens first full dealership in Gaborone

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Mitsubishi Motors has extended its reach into Africa by adding a new fully fledged Mitsubishi dealership in Gaborone. MMSA had a popular service centre in its neighbouring country to the north, run by the well-known Dada family.   “BB Motors, run by the Bhamjee family, approached us as the African representative of Mitsubishi Motors towards […]
Business

FMDQ reports N20.54trn December turnover

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Turnover in the FIC markets in December 2021 was N20.54 trillion, representing a month -onmonth (MoM) increase of 29.89 per cent (N4.73 trillion) and a year-on-year (YoY) increase of 31.86 per cent (N4.96 trillion) from turnover in November 2021 and December 2020, respectively. Foreign exchange (FX), CBN Special Bills and OMO bills were the highest […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica