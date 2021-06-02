CBN disburses N44bn to deepen textile industry

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has put total disbursement advanced to the cotton, textile and garment sector value chain at over N44 billion. The sum covered between 2019 and 2020. Confirming the figure in Abuja on Tuesday during a meeting with stakeholders, the Governor, CBN, Mr Godwin Emefiele, said the funds and other interventions by had led to the creation of 620,000 direct and indirect jobs in the last two years. Represented by Deputy Governor (Corporate Services), Mr. Edward Adamu, Emefiele used the ocassion to reel out the feat attained in the sector through the bank’s interventions. “Aside over 620,000 direct and indirect jobs created in two years, industry capacity of the ginneries increased from an average of 19 per cent to 51 per cent.

“Textile sector got 100 per cent of their major raw material (cotton lint) at a CBN-subsidided rate of N440,000 as against the market price of N593,00O. Textile industry also had an increase in production of over 10 million meters of yarn materials. “Uniformed services have started patronising made-in-Nigeria textiles for their uniforms. Garment industry received orders for production of uniforms and cotton harvest bags. “The CBN’s engagement with uniformed services has led to at least five agencies partnering with local textile manufacturers.

The CBN is also collaborating with some private stakeholders towards improving the quality of seeds to guarantee high yields. “We have also supported the textile companies in the last two to three years, leading to the revival of some previously moribund companies,” he said. However, for 2021 wet season, he said plans were currently underway to integrate ginneries into backward integration by cultivating an average of 53,100 hectares with an estimated output of 106,200 metric tons at two metric tonnes per hectare. “We are also working with existing prime anchors for 10,000 hectares of land with an estimated output of 20,000 metric tons. Lastly, we will be working with associations to cultivate about 80,000 hectares of land with an average output of 120,000metric tons at 1.5 metric tons per hectare,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...