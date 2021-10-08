Business

CBN: Discussions with telcos over eNaira underway

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that it is holding discussions with telecommunications companies in the country on how to ensure that some services rendered as part of the implementation of the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) scheme, known as eNaira, are eventually categorised as toll-free.

The Chairman, Blockchain Industry Coordinating Committee of Nigeria (BICCoN), Mr. Adeolu Fadele, disclosed this yesterday while answering questions during the closing session of the CBN’s 31st seminar for finance correspondents and business editors held in Enugu. Fadele, who represented the Director, Information Technology Department at CBN, Rakiya Mohammed, at the seminar, however, said that whatever agreement the apex bank reaches with the telcos would be implemented in subsequent phases of the CBDC project and not as part of the pilot scheme, which would be launched in the coming days.

Responding to a question on whether deposit money banks (DMBs) are not apprehensive that the eNaira would lead to them losing income, he said CBN collaborated with the lenders on the design of the CBDC, adding that the regulator was also partnering with the telcos on the issue. He said: “Just like we are working with the DMBs, arrangements are being made with telcos to ensure that some things are toll-free. But that would be in subsequent phases of the eNaira.” In his address at the commencement of the seminar on Wednesday, CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, represented by the Deputy Governor, Corporate Services, Edward Adamu, had stated that “in a couple of days from now, the Central Bank of Nigeria will be unveiling its Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), the eNaira, making Nigeria one of the first countries in Africa, and indeed the globe, to adopt the digitisation of its national currency.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Airtel dangles N100m in anniversary promo

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…gives customers 250MB data bundle, 20 SMS As part of activities commemorating its 20th anniversary in Nigeria, telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, has announced the commencement of Recharge and Blow promo, a new offer that empowers customers to earn a cash reward of up to N100 million when they increase their weekly recharge. Airtel is […]
Business

Family online forum unveiled in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

An online forum aimed at uniting families and empowering youths, Familylifers.com, has been launched in Nigeria. The forum, which also doubles as a social media platform is designed to connect Nigerians to one another with opportunities for jobs and skills acquisition. Speaking at the launch of the platform in Lagos, the Founder, Pastor Bisi Adewale, […]
Business

CSCS commits N100m to COVID-19 fight

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc, Nigeria’scapitalmarket infrastructure, has donated a fully equipped and insured state-of-the-art ambulance to the Capital Market Support Committee for COVID-19 (CMSCC). CMSCC is an initiative of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), chaired by one of the capital market veterans, Mr. Ariyo Olushekun. TheCMSCCseekstocomplement the effort of the federal and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica