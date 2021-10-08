CBN: Discussions with telcos over eNaira underway

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that it is holding discussions with telecommunications companies in the country on how to ensure that some services rendered as part of the implementation of the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) scheme, known as eNaira, are eventually categorised as toll-free.

The Chairman, Blockchain Industry Coordinating Committee of Nigeria (BICCoN), Mr. Adeolu Fadele, disclosed this yesterday while answering questions during the closing session of the CBN’s 31st seminar for finance correspondents and business editors held in Enugu. Fadele, who represented the Director, Information Technology Department at CBN, Rakiya Mohammed, at the seminar, however, said that whatever agreement the apex bank reaches with the telcos would be implemented in subsequent phases of the CBDC project and not as part of the pilot scheme, which would be launched in the coming days.

Responding to a question on whether deposit money banks (DMBs) are not apprehensive that the eNaira would lead to them losing income, he said CBN collaborated with the lenders on the design of the CBDC, adding that the regulator was also partnering with the telcos on the issue. He said: “Just like we are working with the DMBs, arrangements are being made with telcos to ensure that some things are toll-free. But that would be in subsequent phases of the eNaira.” In his address at the commencement of the seminar on Wednesday, CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, represented by the Deputy Governor, Corporate Services, Edward Adamu, had stated that “in a couple of days from now, the Central Bank of Nigeria will be unveiling its Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), the eNaira, making Nigeria one of the first countries in Africa, and indeed the globe, to adopt the digitisation of its national currency.”

