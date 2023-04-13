Business

CBN disowns fake recruitment portal

For the umpteenth time, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has denied inviting members of the public for employment via a purported employment portal. A rebuttal statement by the apex bank’s Acting Director of Corporate Communications department, Dr. Isa Abdulmunin, said: “The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been drawn to a fake recruitment portal inviting ‘eligible’ members of the public to submit applications in an exercise that will commence soon.

“The fraudulent website lists requirements for eligibility to include, among other qualifications, the possession of a Bank Verification Number (BVN). The portal goes on to state that those with physical disabilities are not eligible to apply. “For the avoidance of doubt, the CBN is currently not carrying out any general recruitment exercise and will never request for the BVN of intending applicants nor discriminate against persons with physical disabilities. “Accordingly, members of the public are hereby warned to be wary of fraudulent recruitment agents bent on taking advantage of the employment challenge to defraud eligible applicants, particularly young graduates”

