…CBN dispenses cash to Ogun residents

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Friday commenced the dispensing of new naira notes to residents of Abeokuta, Ogun State, through some accredited Point of Sale (POS) operators as part of measures to ease the hardship of people in assessing the new naira notes. The POS operators were assembled at the palace of the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, in the heart of Abeokuta, where several bank customers, were allowed to withdraw N10,000 each. Residents were also allowed to swap their old notes for new ones.

The exercise, which is tagged, “experimental grassroots banking exercise,” was targeted at providing the needed succour for the suffering members of the public in the state, who had in the past two weeks had to spend several hours at the Automated Teller Machines (ATM) terminals without success. Speaking to journalists, the Deputy Director, CBN’s Banks Supervision Department, Kayode Makinde explained that the apex bank was highly disturbed by the “sharp practices of some POS operators, who resorted to charging exorbitant amount as commission on every withdrawal made by banks customers.”

Emphasizing that the situation was unacceptable to CBN, Makinde said the apex bank’s Ake “experimental grassroots banking exercise” was to ensure that the 40 percent component of the CBN’s directive is really adhere to. “What we intend to achieve is to ensure that the ugly trend and sharp practices of some P.O.S operators are brought under control.

A situation whereby the P.O.S. operators will get the new naira notes from their commercial banks through the CBN and resort to charging exorbitant amount as commission is not going to be tolerated. “We are trying to ensure that the challenges faced by members of the public are addressed by bringing customers down here to enable them access their accounts and they are given cash through the Point Of Sales (P.O.S) terminals,” he said. Earlier in his statement, head of the team in Ogun State and CBN’s Deputy Director in the Research Department, Abuja, Dr. Adeniyi Olatunde Adenuga explained that the programme was meant to “alleviate the suffering of the people of Abeokuta in particular” before proceeding further to other parts of the country.

