CBN doled out N408.06bn to power sector in 6 months

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) released a total sum of N408.06billion to power sector players, including generation companies (GenCos), Distribution Companies (DisCos) and Gas Companies (Gas- Cos), underitsvariouspower sector intervention schemes, between November 2021 and May this year, findings by New Telegraph show. Nigeria’s power sector was privatised in November 2013, with the distribution and generation sub-sectors split and sold to private owners.

However, the firms that acquired the assets of the defunct Power Holding Companyof Nigeria(PHCN) have been unable to significantly improve power supply in the country, resulting in the apex bank creating several intervention schemes, under which huge sums have been released to support the struggling companies.

For instance, commenting on disbursements to power sector players between November and December last year, the CBN, in the communiqué issued at the end of its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in January this year, stated that under the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP), it disbursed the sum of N47.83 billion for the procurement and installationof 858,026electricity meters across the country under the Scheme’s Phase-0.

It further said: “The bank released N274.33 billion to power sector players, as part of its effort to support the sector under the Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Payment Assurance Facility (NBET-PAF). This was in addition to the N20.58 billion released to distribution companies (DisCos) under the Nigeria Electricity Market Stabilisation Facility – Phase 2 (NEMSF-2).

“To further support the development of enabling infrastructure in the gas industry, the Bank released additional N3.00 billion for the augmentation of an existing infrastructure, bringing the cumulative disbursements under the Intervention Facility for National Gas Expansion Programme (IFNGEP) to N42.20 billion for six (6) projects.”

Also, the communiqué released by the MPC at the end of its meeting, in March, stated that between January and February, the CBN: “Disbursed N11.11 billion to power sector players, under the Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Payment Assurance Facility (NBETPAF), bringing the cumulative disbursements under this facility to N1.28 trillion.

The sum of N12.64 billion was also released to Distribution Companies (DisCos) under the Nigeria Electricity Market Stabilisation Facility – Phase 2 (NEMSF-2). “The cumulativedisbursement under the NEMSF-2 thus stood at ₦232.93 billion. Both interventions were designed to improve access to capital and ease the development of enabling infrastructureintheNigeriaElectricity Supply Industry.”

Similarly, according to the communiqué it issued at the end of the MPC meeting in May, the CBN said that between April and May, it released: “N15.71 billion to power sector players including generation companies (GenCos) and gas companies (GasCos), under the Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Plc – Payment Assurance Facility (NBETPAF), bringing the cumulative disbursement under the facility to N1.30 trillion.

“The sum of N22.67 billion was also released to Distribution Companies (DisCos) for their Operational Expenditure (OpEx) and Capital Expenditure (CapEx), under the Nigeria Electricity Market Stabilisation Facility – Phase 2 (NEMSF-2). Cumulative disbursement under the NEMSF-2 currently stands at N251.93 billion.”

