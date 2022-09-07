CBN: Driving economic growth via developmental initiatives

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN’s) developmental finance initiatives have played a key role in helping the country record seven consecutive quarters of real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth post-COVID-19-induced recession in 2020, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

Although the latest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on August 26, 2022, showed that Nigeria’s GDP grew by 3.54 per cent (year-on-year) in real terms in the second quarter of 2022, compared with 5.01 per cent in the second quarter of 2021, the general consensus among analysts was that the output growth rate in the second quarter of this year was, as analysts at Cowry Asset Management Ltd put it, “encouraging.”

Non-oil sector’s 93.67% contribution to GDP

An analysis of the NBS data shows that the growth, as has been the trend in recent years, was again driven by the non-oil sector. The oil sector, which accounts for over 80 per cent of government revenue, contributed 6.33 per cent to the total real GDP in Q2 2022, down from the figures recorded in the corresponding period of 2021 and the preceding quarter, where it contributed 7.42 per cent and 6.63 per cent respectively. By contrast, the non-oil sector recorded growth of 4.77 per cent in real terms. As analysts at Cowry Asset Management pointed out, “though the growth was lower by 1.97 per cent points relative to Q2’21 and 1.31per cent points lower than the first quarter of 2022, key sectors such as information and communication, trade, financial and insurance, transportation, agriculture, and manufacturing accounted for positive output growth. “In real terms, the non-oil sector contributed 93.67 per cent to the nation’s GDP in the second quarter of 2022, higher than the share recorded in the second quarter of 2021, which was 92.58 per cent, and higher than the first quarter of 2022 recorded as 93.37 per cent.” Also commenting on the performance of the non-oil sector, analysts at Coronation Merchant Bank stated: “Agriculture grew by 1.2 per cent y/y in Q2 compared with 3.2 per cent y/y recorded in the preceding quarter. Crop production was the major driver of the sector and accounted for 90 per cent of agriculture GDP, the segment grew by 1.5 per cent y/y. The forestry and fisheries segments grew by 1.3 per cent y/y and 0.9 per cent y/y respectively. However, the livestock segment contracted by -2.9 per cent y/y. “Agriculture contributed 23.2 per cent to GDP in Q2 ’22. The sector’s performance can be partly hinged upon CBN’s interventions in the sector. For context, the collective disbursement under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme as at June ‘22 is N1 trillion disbursed to 4.2 million smallholder farmers cultivating 21 commodities across the country. However, it is worth highlighting that in addition to rising cost of farm inputs, the sector is adversely impacted by insecurity as well as storage and logistics issues.” Indeed, since the 1970s, but especially since the current CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, assumed office in June 2014, the agricultural sector has been a major focus of the apex bank, which continues to regularly introduce initiatives to boost agricultural productivity as part of the coun try’s efforts to diversify its economy away from crude oil. For instance, between late 2014 and 2019 (Emefiele’s first term), CBN effectively pursued intervention schemes such as the Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme (ACGS), Commercial Agriculture Credit Scheme (CACS), the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP), the N220billion Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Fund (MSMEDF) and the Small and Medium Enterprises Credit Guarantee Scheme (SMECGS), among others. Furthermore, following his reappointment for a second and final five year-term in office, Emefiele told journalists at a briefing in June 2019, that his agenda for the fresh term would be to make the apex bank to build on the achievements of its intervention programmes in the agricultural sector between 2014 and 2019.

10 key commodities

He said: “Building on the success of our Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP) and other intervention programmes geared towards supporting the growth of our agriculture and manufacturing sectors, we intend to boost productivity growth through the provision of improved seedlings, as well as access to finance for rural farmers in the agricultural sector, across 10 different commodities namely: Rice, maize, cassava, cocoa, tomato, cotton, oil-palm, poultry, fish, and livestock/dairy. “So far, we have held series of engagements with importers and producers of these products. Most of them have committed that they would install or expand their production capacities in Nigeria. We believe these measures will help to boost not only our domestic outputs but also improve our annual non-oil exports receipts from $2billion in 2018 to $12billion by 2023.”

MPC’s support

A review of personal statements of members of the apex bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) during the Committee’s meetings in 2021 and this year, in fact, show that they believe that CBN’s development finance initiatives were responsible for the positive GDP growth consistently recorded by the country since its exit from the pandemic-induced recession in December 2020. For example, in her personal statement at the MPC meeting held in July this year, Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability at the apex bank, Mrs Aishah Ahmad, stated: “The domestic output growth has remained on a positive trajectory; with six consecutive quarters of real GDP growth post the pandemic-induced recession in 2020. Real GDP grew by 3.11 per cent (year-on-year) in the first quarter of 2022, compared with 3.98 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 0.51 per cent in the corresponding period of 2021. “The expansion was driven largely by the continuous growth in the non-oil sector, specifically, in the services and agriculture sub-sectors; on-going policy support post-COVID lockdown and the base effect from the corresponding period. This positive growth momentum is expected to persist as reflected in leading indicators and staff forecasts. Output is projected to grow by 3.3 per cent by end-2022, while both the Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Indices (PMIs) increased above the 50-index point benchmark to 51.1 and 50.3 index points in June 2022, compared with 48.9 and 49.9 index points, respectively, in May 2022. “The positive outlook for economic activities is attributed to CBN’s interventions in critical sectors and improvements in supplier delivery time, raw materials inventory, employment levels as well as expansion in some sectors such as agriculture, accommodation, and electricity. Undoubtedly, CBN’s sustained development finance initiatives in the real sector and complimentary fiscal initiatives, have helped buoy the economy through these trying times.” According to the MPC communique issued at the end of the meeting, CBN’s intervention funds to the private sector, had risen to over N4 trillion as at July 2022. Specifically, the communique stated: “Between May and June 2022, under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP), the bank released the sum of N3.62 billion, as disbursements to 12 projects for the cultivation of rice, wheat and maize, bringing the cumulative disbursement under the programme to N1.01 trillion, to over 4.21 million smallholder farmers cultivating 21 commodities across the country. “The bank also disbursed N3.72 billion to finance three large-scale agricultural projects under the Commercial Agriculture Credit Scheme (CACS). These disburse-counments brought the cumulative disbursements under this Scheme to N744.32 billion for 678 projects in agro-production and agro-processing. “As part of its effort to support the manufacturing sector, CBN disbursed the sum of N113.08 billion to 19 new projects under the Real Sector Facility. The funds were utilised for both greenfield and brownfield projects under the COVID- 19 Intervention for the Manufacturing Sector (CIMS) and the Real Sector Support Facility from Differentiated Cash Reserve Requirement (RSSF-DCRR). Cumulative disbursements under the Real Sector Facility currently stands at N2.183 trillion for the financing of 414 real sector projects across the country.” The communique further stated: “Under the 100 for 100 Policy on Production and Productivity, the bank has released N9.98 billion for five projects, bringing the cumulative disbursements under the intervention to N68.13 billion for 48 projects, comprising twentysix in manufacturing, seventeen in agriculture, three in healthcare and two in the services sector. “In the healthcare sector, the bank disbursed N4.44 billion to three healthcare projects under the Healthcare Sector Intervention Facility (HSIF), bringing the cumulative disbursements to N133.42 billion for 129 projects, comprising seventy-six hospitals, thirty-two pharmaceuticals and twenty-one other healthcare services.” In addition, MPC said in the statement that in order to further expand the nation’s non-oil export basket under the Export Facilitation Initiative (EFI), CBN released the sum of N36.00 billion for five projects in domestic production and value addition of cocoa and sesame seeds towards improving non-oil foreign currency revenue.

On CBN’s interventions in the power sector, MPC said: “To improve electricity supply in order to lower the overall cost of production in the real sector, the bank also intervened in the power sector to facilitate the deployment of enabling infrastructure.

Summarily, the sum of N2.53 billion was disbursed to Distribution Companies (DisCos) for their Operational Expenditure (OpEx) and Capital Expenditure (CapEx), under the Nigeria Electricity Market Stabilisation Facility – Phase 2 (NEMSF-2). “Cumulative disbursement under the NEMSF-2 currently stands at N254.46 billion. Under the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP), the bank disbursed N47.82 billion for the procurement and installation of 865,956 meters across the country.”

Conclusion

The consensus among financial experts is that while Nigeria’s GDP growth might still be below its population growth rate, the country would not have been able to record a seventh consecutive quarter of positive growth in Q2’22, if CBN’s development finance initiatives are not having a positive impact on the economy.

