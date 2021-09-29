CBN: Driving economic recovery with interventions

Despite calls in some quarters for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to scale back its interventions in the real sector of the economy and concentrate on its core monetary policy functions, the apex bank’s intervention policies were key to the positive Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers recorded by the country this year, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

In their recent report titled: “Nigerian economy in a postpandemic era: A big leap or masked recovery?” released in reaction to Q2’21 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), analysts at Phillips Consulting stated that the GDP data was an indication that the “intervention policy of the government may have started to yield expected impacts across key sectors.”

While the NBS’ GDP report showed that the nation’s GDP grew by 5.01 per cent year-onyear in Q2-2021, making it the third successive quarter of expansion, the view in some quarters was that the notable growth recorded in Q2 was primarily due to base year effects. However, while they acknowledged the role of base year effects, the Phillips Consulting analysts, in their report, also highlighted the important contribution of government’s intervention policy. As they put it, “in Nigeria, the Q2’21 GDP growth indicates a relatively modest economic recovery, considering the substantial contraction in 2020.

However, the seemingly impressive performance or big leap is ‘masked’, driven by three major factors – intervention policy, reopening of the domestic and global economy and the base year effects. “The intervention policy of the government may have started to yield expected impacts across key sectors.

In 2020, on the back of the COVID-19 shocks, the Federal Government of Nigeria announced a N500 billion (0.3 per cent of GDP) COVID-19 intervention fund included in the revised budget to channel resources to additional health-related current and capital spending, while the Central Bank made a liquidity injection of N3.6 trillion (2.4 per cent of GDP) into the banking system.”

MPC’s review of intervention programmes

Similarly, the communiqué issued at the end of the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on September 17, also showed that members of the committee strongly believe that the apex bank’s interventions are critical to sustaining economic recovery. According to the communiqué, “the Committee reviewed the performance of the bank’s interventions to sustain the recovery of output growth and address the downside risks to other external and domestic shocks to the economy. Interventions continued largely in manufacturing, agriculture, energy/infrastructure and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

“The bank, under its Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP), has cumulatively released the sum of N798.09 billion to 3.9 million smallholder farmers cultivating 4.9 million hectares of land across the country. Out of this, for the 2021 wet season farming, the bank released the sum of ₦161.18 billion to 770,000 small-holder farmers cultivating seven commodities on 1.10 million hectares across the country. While harvesting for the 2020 dry season under the programme is rounding off, harvesting activities have commenced for the 2021 wet season cultivation.

“The Strategic Maize Reserve Programme of the CBN has been useful in moderating maize prices by directly targeting large feed mill producers. Under its Commercial Agriculture Credit Scheme (CACS), the CBN has supported 657 large-scale agricultural projects to the tune of N708.39 billion. “To support MSMEs across the country, the bank disbursed N134.57 billion to 38,140 beneficiaries under the Agribusiness/ Small and Medium Enterprise Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS), and for the Targeted Credit Facility (TCF), the sum of N343.21 billion has been released to 726,198 beneficiaries, comprising 602,730 households and 123,468 small and medium enterprises.

“Under the Real Sector Facility, the bank released the sum of N1.00 trillion to 269 real sector projects, of which 140 are in light manufacturing, 71 in agro-based industry, 47 in services and 11 in mining. Under the Healthcare Sector Intervention Facility (HSIF), N103.02 billion has been disbursed for 110 healthcare projects, of which 27 are pharmaceutical, 77 hospitals and six other healthcare service projects.

The Bank has also disbursed a total of N145.99 billion under its Non-Oil Export Stimulation Facility (NESF). The CBN has revised the guidelines, working with Nigerian Export-Import Bank to improve access to the intervention and stimulate non-oil export growth in Nigeria. “Under the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP), N41.06 billion has been disbursed to ten DisCos for the procurement and installation of 759,748 electricity meters. Under the Nigerian Electricity Market Stabilization Facility – 2 (NEMSF-2), the Bank has released the sum of N145.66 billion to 11 DisCos as loans to provide liquidity support and stimulate critical infrastructure investment to improve service delivery and collection efficiency.

“In furtherance of its intervention in the energy sector, the bank has disbursed N39.20 billion to six beneficiaries to improve gas-based infrastructure to support the Federal Government’s Auto-Gas Conversion Programme. The bank has also encouraged deposit money banks to participate in the Solar Connection Facility (SCF) to improve energy access in the rural areas.

“To promote entrepreneurship development among Nigerian youth, the bank recently approved the implementation of the Tertiary Institutions Entrepreneurship Scheme (TIES). The scheme is designed to promote entrepreneurial activities and foster job creation among Nigerian youths.”

37 intervention programmes

In fact, responding to questions about the regulator’s interventions at a recent interactive session with organised labour and civil society held in Enugu, the Director, Corporate Communications Department at CBN, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, disclosed that the apex bank was currently implementing 37 intervention programmes as part of its efforts to grow the economy, lower inflation and create more jobs for the youth. He said: “But I think what we have to know about interventions of the CBN is that they are purpose-driven, they are functionally based and it is also well thought out like I have always said. The CBN interventions are borne out of the critical issues within our economic space. “We know the issues of insurgency, insecurity, exchange pass through, issues of price adjustment in terms of power or fuel and others. All of these parked together is what we are seeing as inflation today. That is also why CBN is doing massive intervention, especially in agriculture.”

Shielding economy from COVID

impacts Indeed, analysts note that in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, the regulator quickly rolled out initiatives aimed at reducing the devastating impact of the pandemic on the nation’s economy. The CBN’s measures included an extension of the moratorium on the apex bank’s various intervention programmes, interest rate reduction, creation of a N50 billion(later increased to N400billion)Targeted Credit Facility (TCF), that would be disbursed to eligible households and Small and Medium sized Enterprises (SMEs) through the NIRSAL Microfinance Bank) and credit support for the healthcare industry. The CBN also later unveiled a fresh N1.1 trillion intervention fund to support critical sectors of the economy. It explained at the time that about N1 trillion of the amount would be used to support the local manufacturing sector as well as boost import substitution, while the balance of N100 billion would be used to support the health authorities to ensure laboratories, researchers and innovators work with global scientists to patent and produce vaccines and test kits in the country. In addition, given that the COVID- 19 crisis had led to the collapse of many businesses, the apex bank announced a regulatory forbearance for banks to help preserve financial stability.

LDR policy

However, apart from designing intervention programmes that deal with specific sector, the CBN also introduced policies such as the minimum Loanto- Deposit Ratio (LDR) policy, which it announced on July 3, 2019, as part of measures to compel banks to increase lending to the real sector of the economy.

The policy required lenders to maintain a minimum LDR (portion of customers’ deposit that is given out as loans) of 65 per cent by December 31, 2019. The CBN stated that failure to comply with the directive will result in a levy of additional Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) equal to 50 per cent of the lending shortfall of the target LDR.

In a recent report, analysts at Coronation Research stated that efforts by banks in the country to comply with the LDR policy led to banking sector credit to the economy growing from N15.5trillion at the end of Q2’19 to N22.04trillion at the end of Q2’21.

According to the report, the introduction of the policy has also changed the structure of the economy’s loan composition as oil & gas and real estate sectors loans now make up much less as a share of total loans than before the directive. Conclusion Although, critics argue that Nigeria is still grappling with sluggish economic growth, analysts point out that the situation could have been worse without the CBN’s initiatives to support the economy.

Like this: Like Loading...