CBN, Ecobank MD, cyber expert warn against banking cyber threats

A United States of Americabased cyber security expert, Dr. Augustine Ohwobete, has urged financial institutions to beware of the disrupted digital acceleration and innovative technologies in the market to check cybercrimes.

This was as the Deputy Governor, Financial Systems Stability, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mrs. Aisha Ahmed; the Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan and ISSAN President, David Isiavwe, said the conversation around cyber-threat his become expedient. The experts at a webinar with the theme,

“Cyber threat Landscape: Financial Services, 2021 and beyond” organised by Information Security Society of Africa, Nigeria (ISSAN), urged financial institutions to recognise cyber security as an integral part of the banking operations.

Dr. Ohwobete said that since the COVID-19 Pandemic is likely to cause a massive wave of poverty, cybercrimes of economy crashing, local currencies plummeting, more fraud targeting mostly BTC due to cryptocurrency being the most popular one, would resort into increasing crimes and invariably translate into bankruptcy.

The CBN Deputy Gpvernoe , Aisha Ahmed lamented that the financial sector was particularly susceptible to cybercrime, owing to its crucial roles in financial intermediation in a highly connected financial system adding that CBN is committed to strengthening the regulatory and supervisory framework for cyber risks and vulnerability testing for the banking sector.

But Ecobank’s Akinwuntan advocated for the use of artificial intelligence to predict security threats and proffer solutions.

He said Artificial Intelligence (AI) could be a new game changer, stressing that the manual and semi-automated techniques of monitoring and responding to system issues of the past are grossly inadequate to take care of the risk of the future

