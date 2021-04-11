News

CBN, Ecobank MD, cyber expert warn against banking cyber threats

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA Comment(0)

A United States of Americabased cyber security expert, Dr. Augustine Ohwobete, has urged financial institutions to beware of the disrupted digital acceleration and innovative technologies in the market to check cybercrimes.

 

This was as the Deputy Governor, Financial Systems Stability, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mrs. Aisha Ahmed; the Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan and ISSAN President, David Isiavwe, said the conversation around cyber-threat his become expedient. The experts at a webinar with the theme,

 

“Cyber threat Landscape: Financial Services, 2021 and beyond” organised by Information Security Society of Africa, Nigeria (ISSAN), urged financial institutions to recognise cyber security as an integral part of the banking operations.

 

Dr. Ohwobete said that since the COVID-19 Pandemic is likely to cause a massive wave of poverty, cybercrimes of economy crashing, local currencies plummeting, more fraud targeting mostly BTC due to cryptocurrency being the most popular one, would resort into increasing crimes and invariably translate into bankruptcy.

 

The CBN Deputy Gpvernoe , Aisha Ahmed lamented that the financial sector was particularly susceptible to cybercrime, owing to its crucial roles in financial intermediation in a highly connected financial system adding that CBN is committed to strengthening the regulatory and supervisory framework for cyber risks and vulnerability testing for the banking sector.

 

But Ecobank’s Akinwuntan advocated for the use of artificial intelligence to predict security threats and proffer solutions.

 

He said Artificial Intelligence (AI) could be a new game changer, stressing that the manual and semi-automated techniques of monitoring and responding to system issues of the past are grossly inadequate to take care of the risk of the future

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Benue: How I killed my lecturer, says UniAgric varsity student

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

A student of the Federal University of Agriculture (FUAM), Makurdi, Benue State, one Nnamdi Jeremiah, yesterday told the State Police Command, how he reportedly assassinated his lecturer, Prof. Karl Kwaghger. Prof. Karl of the Department of Mechanical Engineering was murdered in cold blood at the Joseph Sarwuan Tarka Foundation, Makurdi last week after he closed […]
News

NLC to govt: Release all COVID-19 palliatives, relief materials now

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday called for the immediate release of all COVID-19 palliatives and relief/welfare materials and provisions in warehouses nationwide. Condemning the mass looting of palliatives and nonpalliatives in some parts of the country, NLC said the palliatives, which were procured primarily to assuage the hardship occasioned by the COVID- 19 pandemic, […]
News

Alleged defamation: Malami writes IGP over publications

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), yesterday wrote and served the Inspector General of Police (IGP) a petition against Omoyele Sowore and Sahara Reporters Inc, over malicious and criminal defamation against his person. Malami had through his lawyer, S. I Ameh (SAN), written to the IGP, where it claimed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica