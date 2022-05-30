CBN effects N661.09bn interventions in critical sectors

Agric, others gulp lifeline in 2 months

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) disbursed a total of N661.09billion as intervention funds through banks to support sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, healthcare and energy/infrastructure, between April and May this year, findings by New Telegraph show.

In the communiqué issued by its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) at the end of its meeting last Tuesday, the CBN said that the implementation of the intervention schemes, which are targeted at stimulating productivity in agriculture, manufacturing/industries, energy/infrastructure, healthcare, exports and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), was one of the key factors responsible for the positive growth trajectory recorded by the country’s economy between Q4’20 and Q1’22.

According to the com muniqué, out of the N661.09billion disbursed by the apex bank during the twomonth period, a total of N88. 84billion went to its core agricultureinterventionschemes, such as the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP), the Accelerated Agriculture Development Scheme (AADS), the Commercial Agriculture CreditScheme(CACS), Paddy Aggregation Scheme (PAS) and the Agri-Business Small and Medium Enterprises InvestmentScheme (AgSMEIS).

The communiqué also shows that the manufacturing, energy/infrastructure, exports, MSMEs and healthcaresectors, receivedatotalof N572.25billioninintervention fundsduring theperiodunder review.

Specifically, the communiqué said: “Between April and May 2022, the bank released the sum of N57.91 billion under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) to 185,972 new projects for the cultivation of rice, wheat, and maize, bringing the cumulative disbursement under the Programme to N1.01 trillion, disbursed to over 4.2 million smallholder farmers cultivating 21 commodities across the country.

“The bank further disbursed the sum of N1.50 billion, under the Accelerated Agriculture Development Scheme (AADS), to one new youth-led project, piloted and funded through the Government of Ondo State for the acquisitionof assetsforoil-palm cultivation and the establishment of poultry farms.

This brings the total disbursement under the Scheme to N21.23 billion for 10 state-led and three private sector-led projects. “In addition, the bank released N21.73 billion to finance seven large-scale agricultural projects under the Commercial Agriculture Credit Scheme (CACS).

The funds were utilised for the establishment of a ranch and milk processing facility; procurement of feed and medicationforlivestock/dairy production; construction of a 300 metric-tonne per day oil mill in Gusau, Zamfara State; acquisition and installation of an agrochemical factory; as well as purchase and stockpiling of homegrown maize for animal feed production. This brings the cumulative disbursement under this Scheme to N741.05 billion for 674 projects in agro-production and agro-processing.

“Under the Paddy Aggregation Scheme (PAS), N6.20 billion was disbursed by the Bank to three new projects forthepurchaseandmoppingup of home-grown rice paddy. This brings the total funds disbursed to 42 integrated rice millers under the PAS to N106.39 billion.”

The statement further said: “To support the growth of the manufacturing sector, the Bank disbursed the sum of N436.85 billion to 34 new projects under the N1.0 trillionRealSector SupportFacility (RSSF).

This was utilized for both greenfield (new) and brownfield (expansion) projectsundertheCOVID- 19InterventionfortheManufacturing Sector (CIMS) and the Real Sector Support Facility from Differentiated Cash Reserve Requirement (RSSF-DCRR).

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...