CBN: Emefiele not involved in politics

…says apex bank be allowed to focus on mandate

…debunks allegation of fresh plot against President-elect, Tinubu

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reiterated that its Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has no involvement in politics, especially as regards the Lagos State governorship election slated for March 18. The apex bank stated this in a statement signed by its Acting Director, Corporate Communications, Dr. Isa AbdulMumin.

The statement was in reaction to a newspaper report entitled: “Emefiele launches fresh plot against President-elect, Tinubu,’’ which alleged that Emefiele gave money to one of the candidates in the Lagos State governorship election as part of a plot against the Pres-ident-elect, Bola Tinubu. AbdulMumin, who stated that the story was completely false and malicious as Emefiele has never met nor spoken to the said governorship candidate, urged political actors to allow the CBN and its management focus on the statutory mandate of the bank. The statement partly read: “The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been drawn to a story published in The Nation newspaper of Monday, March 13, 2023 edition, alleging that the Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has launched a ‘fresh plot against President- elect.’

“The aforementioned story went further to allege that the governor has made a certain amount of money available to a candidate ahead of the March 18, 2023, gubernatorial poll. We wish to inform members of the public that this story is completely false and malicious as the CBN Governor does not know and has never met or even spoken with Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, either in person or through a proxy. “We wish to reiterate that the CBN governor does not take part in politics and therefore urge anyone with contrary information to prove the governor wrong by providing any facts. As such, the governor and his team at the CBN should be allowed to focus on their assigned job with a view to achieving the statutory mandate of the Bank”.

