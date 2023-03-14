Business

CBN: Emefiele not involved in politics

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

…says apex bank be allowed to focus on mandate
…debunks allegation of fresh plot against President-elect, Tinubu

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reiterated that its Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has no involvement in politics, especially as regards the Lagos State governorship election slated for March 18. The apex bank stated this in a statement signed by its Acting Director, Corporate Communications, Dr. Isa AbdulMumin.

The statement was in reaction to a newspaper report entitled: “Emefiele launches fresh plot against President-elect, Tinubu,’’ which alleged that Emefiele gave money to one of the candidates in the Lagos State governorship election as part of a plot against the Pres-ident-elect, Bola Tinubu. AbdulMumin, who stated that the story was completely false and malicious as Emefiele has never met nor spoken to the said governorship candidate, urged political actors to allow the CBN and its management focus on the statutory mandate of the bank. The statement partly read: “The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been drawn to a story published in The Nation newspaper of Monday, March 13, 2023 edition, alleging that the Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has launched a ‘fresh plot against President- elect.’

“The aforementioned story went further to allege that the governor has made a certain amount of money available to a candidate ahead of the March 18, 2023, gubernatorial poll. We wish to inform members of the public that this story is completely false and malicious as the CBN Governor does not know and has never met or even spoken with Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, either in person or through a proxy. “We wish to reiterate that the CBN governor does not take part in politics and therefore urge anyone with contrary information to prove the governor wrong by providing any facts. As such, the governor and his team at the CBN should be allowed to focus on their assigned job with a view to achieving the statutory mandate of the Bank”.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Shareholders laud Dangote over N272.6bn dividend

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Shareholders in Dangote Cement Plc on Wednesday commended the management of the company for an impressive performance despite the economic challenges in the year under review. Unanimously, the shareholders approved N272.6 billion as dividend, translating to N16 per share for the year ended December 31, 2020. The 16 per cent increase in the company’s revenue […]
Business

AIB chief seeks new normal for aviation

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

NEW STRATEGY Bailout not going to last forever; there must be a strong collaboration by all     C ommissioner, Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), Akin Olateru, stated that for businesses to compete and survive the post-Covid-19 crisis, managements needed to think out of the box. The AIB chief in a webinar conference with the theme: […]
Business

Firm decries indiscriminate siting of off docks

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

SIFAX Off Dock has opposed the indiscriminate siting of off dock terminals in Lagos. The company urged relevant government agencies to strictly enforce the policies that guide the off dock location in Lagos State.   The Group’s Corporate Affairs Manager, Muyiwa Akande, said in a statement that the company had advised stakeholders in the maritime […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica