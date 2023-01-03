CBN: Emergency loans plunge banks into fresh N3.45trn credit

Deposit money banks in the country borrowed a total of N3.45trillion from the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Standing Lending Facility (SLF) window between July and September last year, latest data released by the apex bank shows.

Banks borrow from the CBN through its SLF window-at interest rate of 100 basis points (bpts) above the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR)-to carry out their business activities and meet obligations while they use the apex bank’s Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) window for deposit placement.

According to the Economic Report for Q3’ 2022 released by the CBN last Friday, lenders’ total borrowing from the SLF in the review period stood at N3.45trillion compared with N536.50 billion cumulative requests for SDF.

The report said: “Primary market sales of securities (N1,960.98 billion) and OMO auctions (N70.00 billion) culminated in a withdrawal of N2,030.98 billion from the banking system, which outweighed the injection of N1,502.92 billion in matured securities.

“This resulted in a net withdrawal from the banking system by N528.06 billion. Consequently, the average banking system liquidity declined by 1.8 per cent to N183.43 billion from N186.77 billion in the preceding quarter.

“The total request for SLF moderated by 4.7 per cent to N3,448.78 billion, with a daily average of N57.48 billion, compared with N3,619.12 billion and a daily average of N77.00 billion in the preceding quarter.

The transactions at the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) window showed similar trend, with a decline of 40.0 per cent to N536.50 billion from N894.88 billion in the preceding quarter, reflecting the liquidity condition in the banking system.”

Given that the CBN’s Economic Report for the secondquarterof 2022shows that lenders’ borrowing from the SLF surged by 103.2 per cent to N3.62trillion in Q2’22 from N902.17 billion in the preceding quarter, thus indicating that banks borrowed a total of N4.52trillion from the SLF in the first half of last year, it means that total borrowing from the SLF in the first nine monthsof theyearamounted to N7.97trillion.

In its bid to mop up excess liquidityfromthesystemand rein in inflation, the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), at its meeting in September last year, raised the Cash Reserve Ratio(CRR) to 32.5 per cent from 27.5 per cent and the MPR to 15.5 per cent from 14 per cent.

The CRR is a percentage of a bank’s total deposit which it must maintain with the apex bank at all times. Reacting to the hike in CRR, analysts at FBNQuest Research noted at the time that, “the 500bps increase in CRRto32.5percentwillresult in tighter market liquidity, additional regulatory requirements for banks, tapering of their risk assets growth, and a negative impact on their liquidity ratios.”

New Telegraph reports that at the end of its last meeting of 2022, held in November, the MPC further increased the MPR to 16.5 per cent from 15.5 per cent, citing the need to continue with the inflation fight.

