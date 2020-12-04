CBN: Empowering youths with credit facilities for food security

Following rising unemployment in the country, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has authorised commercial banks to give up to N2 billion loan under the Accelerated Agriculture Development Scheme (AADS) to youths, who are interested in going into agriculture. Taiwo Hassan reports

The recent report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) that put the total number of unemployed Nigerians at 21.7 million, with youth category in the age bracket of 15 years to 34 years, representing about 34.9 per cent, invariably showed that the country is sitting on a keg of gun powder if not properly managed.

A tip of this youth unrest was recently witnessed during the #End- SARS protests with the economy losing over N1 trillion to damages in infrastructure. Definitely, the high rate of unemployment, especially with the NBS’ report, also showed that those within the age bracket of 25 years to 34 years were highest with 23,328,460, representing 29.1 per cent of the labour force.

For any economy, the role of its youths in national development cannot be quantified and compromised in all ramifications because the young people are integral part and live wire of the economy.

However, in Nigeria’s context, with youths unemployment rate rising exponentially, it is better for the present administration under President Muhammadu Buhari to start solving this monster called joblessness among youths.

In line with the present administration’s agenda for reducing unemployment rate in the country, the apex bank believes that not all youths will have the opportunity of getting white collar jobs, hence the need for young people to look elsewhere by embracing agriculture, which has been tagged ‘highest employer of labour.

The apex bank has done well in this regard by establishing the Accelerated Agriculture Development Scheme (AADS) for youths aspiring to venture and take advantage of Nigeria’s Agriculture rebirth.

CBN’s AADS loan

Indeed, the apex bank authorised the commercial banks to give up to N2 billion maximum loan to youths interested in agriculture. The loan, according to the regulator, comes under the Accelerated Agriculture Development Scheme at five per cent interest rate per annum, adding created by the apex bank in collaboration with state governments to engage 370,000 youth in agric. According to the loan guideline released and signed by CBN Director, Development Finance Department, Yusuf Yila Philip, in Abuja, recently, the maximum loan accessible under the scheme shall be N2 billion per obligor. Philip said the country’s population pyramid was bulging around the youth segment, with an estimated 75 per cent of the population identified to be aged below 35 years.

Determination

However, the rallying question among agric stakeholders is how will the intervention empower youths, boost Agriculture, as the sector’s contribution to the GDP hits over 30 per cent, according to NBS 3rd quarter report. The All Farmers Association of Nigeria, which is the umbrella body of all farmers in Nigeria, commended the Federal Government and the CBN, pointing out that the intervention loan would really boost job creation through agro-allied value chains.

Agric stakeholders’ inputs

AFAN’s Lagos chapter Chairman, Dr. Femi Oke, heaped praises on the CBN for coming out with another agric sector intervention loan, but this time, specifically for the youths in the country. Oke noted that the move was in order since it was going to open doors of opportunities for the teeming youths aspiring to go into agriculture.

But, the AFAN Lagos boss, however, raised concerns over Nigerian youths accessing the loan easily from the banks amid rigorous processing, delays and collateral. He pointed out that the apex bank had to look into this direction and address it for the sake of the agric sector loan’s success.

Oke said: “lt’s a good developments in all ramifications but only that it wil be difficult for our youths to access the fund firstly, collateral, secondly, how many of our youths on the agribussiness for them want to be encouraged on this loan? “It’s good for CBN to roll it out at this COVID-19 period despite lots of farmers are not on the field. But this loan can ginger the youths to embrace agriculture.

“As a group of farmers, it’s for body like AFAN to mobilise our youths, hence we are on clusters as per commodities to access the said fund.” For the Managing Consultant, Foremost Development Services Limited and Consultant/Adviser, Plantation Owners Forum of Nigeria (POFON), Mr Fatai Afolabi, the coordinated interventions, structured and inclusive empowerment could help all sub-sectors of agriculture, especially when such intervention/programme designs and implementation are done with stakeholders, beneficiaries, such as youths.

On his part, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono, explained that the Nigerian youths had key roles to play if the economy must grow optimally. The agric minister thanked the CBN for intervening in agric sector once again, especially making fund available for Nigerian youths to go into agriculture, which is a catalyst for achieving food security He said: “Financing of agriculture is another issue facing the agricultural sector.

It’s no longer a question of when and where but a question of now and everywhere. “In other countries 60 per cent of their dividends comes from manufacturing industries, but in Nigeria it comes from foreign exchange trading and importation of direct consumables.” So, Nanono alluded to the fact that the apex bank had been championing Nigeria’s agric sector development with intervention funds. In her reaction, the Director- General and National Coordinator, LUGAVO (Let us give agriculture a voice), Hajia Halima Njobdi, emphasised that the CBN loan for the youths came at a critical time, saying it will renew passion for agriculture among the teeming youths.

She said: “As Lugavo’s directorgeneral and national coordinator, it will be better for Nigerian youths to embrace this loan looking at the impact of COVID-19 on Nigeria. “However, the loan is not a problem, but the security issue, which makes it difficult to farm, like the case of Borno state attacks and killings of 43 farmers have created a widening gap after LUGAVO have worked sensitising the youths particularly those with passion for agriculture. “So with this CBN fund in place, we call young agriculturists, who are having a second thought it is the right thing going into farming and getting the CBN loan.”

Njobdi, however, advised the CBN to always invite key agric stakeholders to meeting for proper consultations when announcing such loan in future. “It’s unbelievable CBN could give direct proxy to the commercial banks without calling stakeholders meeting on the youths agric loan facility when the ministry of youths, orientation agency and ministry of education who have direct link to the youths are not involved with advocacy to get audience response. “But, we will need to support them with adequate advocacy campaigns and sensitisations for our youths to turn out enmass to embrace the agric loan,” the Lugavo boss stated.

Last line

With kudos trailing the apex bank’s agric loan facility for the youths, agric stakeholders are urging the hierarchy of the CBN to simplify the conditions and processes for accessing the loan and also monitor the commercial banks from so as not to divert it to other purposes.

