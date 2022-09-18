News

CBN: Enhanced local manufacturing, agric will boost economy

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha PORT HARCOURT

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has stressed the need for many Nigerians to go into agriculture and manufacturing to boost the country’s economy.

A Deputy Director of CBN, Mr. Sam Chigbue, who spoke at a sensitization seminar in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, noted that the economy belongs to everybody, and that the only way to boost the economy is for everybody to contribute.

Chigbue, who spoke on behalf of Mr. Osita Nwasiobi, the bank’s Director, Corporate Communications Department, said that to improve the nation’s economy, the bank has been working with different people to make their contributions to the economy.

He said: “The CBN is about the economy and the economy is about everyone doing something for the economy. We want you to think with us about the economy. Whatever you are doing, we are conscious of how it impacts on the economy.

“In the last 15 years we have passed through many problems such as economic recession, COVID-19 and others which have impacted on the economy. We are battling with insecurity, oil theft and the urge for foreign goods which affects the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“If you are consuming foreign rice, know that it is why your child that just graduated cannot find a job. We need to buy locally instead of buying foreign goods. This economy belongs to all of us, and we should all do something to improve it,” he said.

The event attracted business people, banks, farmers, cooperative societies, NYSC members and workers from various establishments who were enlightened on consumer protection, payment finance and eNaira transactions.

 

